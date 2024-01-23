News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmen Airlines offers connecting flights from Russia to Malaysia and Vietnam

Turkmenistan Airlines launches connecting flights from Moscow via Ashgabat to Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur Airport) from 15 February 2024 and to Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City Airport) from 5 March 2024.

Also, Kazan-Ashgabat-Ho Chi Minh City and back flights will be operated from 31 March to 26 October 2024.

Flights from Moscow to Kuala Lumpur will be operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 15 February to 30 March and then on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 31 March to 26 October.

Flights from Moscow to Ho Chi Minh City will be operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 30 March and then on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 31 March to 26 October.

The flight is carried out on BOEING 777 aircraft. Turkmen airlines offer the following services:

  • Convenient and comfortable connections
  • Baggage transportation in all fares (one seat 25 kg in economy class and 2 seats 40 kg in business class)
  • Full hot meals on all sections of the flight
  • Visa-free transit through Ashgabat airport
  • FULL-FLAT business class lounge chairs

Online booking is available at https://turkmenistanairlines.ru. ///nCa, 23 January 2024

 

 

