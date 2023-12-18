Turkmenistan Ready to Further Strengthen Ties with Qatar

News Central Asia (nCa)

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent their congratulations to the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar.

The President of Turkmenistan, noting the high results that Qatar has achieved in strengthening its state system, declared Turkmenistan’s readiness to work together to further strengthen relations between the two countries in all areas.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, highly appreciating the current level of friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Qatar, expressed in his message great interest in the further development of bilateral cooperation and firm confidence that Turkmen-Qatari relations will continue to grow in the interests of the peoples of both countries. ///nCa, 18 December 2023

 

 

