Turkmenistan takes active measures to implement ECO summit initiatives

During a government meeting on Friday (10 Nov), Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov presented to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov a number of proposals for the practical implementation of initiatives announced by the Head of Turkmenistan at the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

As known, at the summit of the organization, held on 9 November in Tashkent, Berdimuhamedov announced several initiatives, including in the field of energy, transport, logistics, trade and economy, designed to step up integration processes in the wider ECO region.

According to Meredov, Turkmenistan proposes to host the first Ministerial Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on Sustainable Development in the first quarter of 2024 in the city of Arkadag. This forum will serve as a platform for ECO member states to exchange best practices, foster collaboration, and advance sustainable development initiatives within the region.

To strengthen the legal framework for interaction with the ECO, Turkmenistan emphasizes the need for the swift ratification of the relevant Framework Agreement on Transport and Transit Transport and its Protocol. This will facilitate seamless transportation networks and enhance trade connectivity across the ECO region.

Recognizing the potential of the ECO to activate cross-border and regional trade, Turkmenistan proposes the creation of border trade zones and the involvement of ECO specialists to develop and manage these zones.

In alignment with the Program for the Development of International Cooperation of Turkmenistan in the Tourism Sector for 2024-2025, Turkmenistan proposes to designate Mary as the tourist capital of the ECO in 2027. This initiative aims to promote Mary’s rich cultural heritage, natural attractions, and tourism potential, positioning it as a regional hub for cultural exchange and tourism development.

A proposal concerning the representation of Turkmenistan in international and regional organizations, in particular, in the ECO, was also submitted for consideration by the head of state.

Commenting the report and noting that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy attaches special importance to the development of partnership with the Economic Cooperation Organization, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that fruitful cooperation with the ECO member countries will continue in the future. ///nCa, 13 November 2023

