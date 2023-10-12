News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Central Asian countries provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after a series of devastating earthquakes

Central Asian countries provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after a series of devastating earthquakes

By

On 11 October 2023, a car convoy with humanitarian relief arrived from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, which suffered from a series of earthquakes on 7 and 10 October.

The cargo included medicines and medical supplies, textile and food products.

Neighboring Uzbekistan also sent about 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The aid shipment includes foodstuffs: flour, wheat, butter, pasta, meat products, rice, sugar; tents and blankets, as well as everything necessary to provide primary health care, the country’s Foreign Ministry reports.

A group of 45 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan arrived in Afghanistan hold search and rescue operations in the village of Naibrofi, 60 kilometers from Herat. Kazakhstan also sent food, tents, clothes, and bedding from its state material reserve as humanitarian aid.

The Kazakh pharmaceutical company “Pharmacy” LLP allocated medicines for shipment to Afghanistan. Part of the humanitarian aid will be transported by rail.

According to US Geological Survey, the 11 October 2023 M 6.3 earthquake near Herat, Afghanistan, occurred as the result of thrust faulting at shallow depths near the far western terminus of the Hindu Kush mountain range. This earthquake was preceded by two M 6.3 earthquakes that occurred four days before. All three earthquakes occurred on east-west striking fault planes that dip to either the north or south. The earthquakes occurred within the Eurasia plate in an intracontinental mountain belt. ///nCa, 12 October 2023

 

#AfghanistanEarthquake #Afghanistan #Turkmenistan #Kazakhstan #Uzbekistan #humanitarianaid

Related posts:

  1. Powerful Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Killing Hundreds
  2. Turkmenistan sends humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Afghanistan
  3. Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
  4. Turkmenistan will provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan affected by the earthquake
  5. FMs of Russia and Central Asian countries will meet in Samarkand next week
  6. Improving humanitarian ties between Central Asian countries is the focus of the September meetings in Dushanbe
  7. After devastating earthquakes, reconstruction begins at full speed in Turkey
  8. Turkmenistan to send humanitarian aid and doctors to Afghanistan
  9. Joint Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum in Kabul – Kazakhstan to open trade representation in Herat – Batch of humanitarian aid handed to Afghanistan
  10. Turkmenistan has sent a humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan