Central Asian countries provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after a series of devastating earthquakes

On 11 October 2023, a car convoy with humanitarian relief arrived from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, which suffered from a series of earthquakes on 7 and 10 October.

The cargo included medicines and medical supplies, textile and food products.

Neighboring Uzbekistan also sent about 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The aid shipment includes foodstuffs: flour, wheat, butter, pasta, meat products, rice, sugar; tents and blankets, as well as everything necessary to provide primary health care, the country’s Foreign Ministry reports.

A group of 45 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan arrived in Afghanistan hold search and rescue operations in the village of Naibrofi, 60 kilometers from Herat. Kazakhstan also sent food, tents, clothes, and bedding from its state material reserve as humanitarian aid.

The Kazakh pharmaceutical company “Pharmacy” LLP allocated medicines for shipment to Afghanistan. Part of the humanitarian aid will be transported by rail.

According to US Geological Survey, the 11 October 2023 M 6.3 earthquake near Herat, Afghanistan, occurred as the result of thrust faulting at shallow depths near the far western terminus of the Hindu Kush mountain range. This earthquake was preceded by two M 6.3 earthquakes that occurred four days before. All three earthquakes occurred on east-west striking fault planes that dip to either the north or south. The earthquakes occurred within the Eurasia plate in an intracontinental mountain belt. ///nCa, 12 October 2023

