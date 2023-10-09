UNDP training Helps Rural Women in Dashoguz Develop Alternative Sources of Income

On 4-5 October 2023, a 2-day training on alternative sources of income for rural women was held in the city of Dashoguz, administrative center of Turkmenistan’s northern province.

The training was organized by the UNDP project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits”, implemented jointly by UNDP with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan. The event was attended by representatives of the Rukhybelent and S. Turkmenbashi districts, including Dashoguz branch of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Agricultural Institute, experts and trainers of the Ynynch Vepa organization and representatives of local NGOs.

Practical training allowed participants to learn about new technologies for processing wool and making products from it, including the technology of washing raw materials with minimal consumption of water resources. In September this year, a hands-on training in horticulture was held in Dashoguz province as part of the above-mentioned project, focusing on modern methods of water conservation in horticulture and agriculture.

The joint project of UNDP and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits” was launched in 2022. The objective of the project is to promote land degradation neutrality, restore and improve the use of land and water resources in Turkmenistan’s Amudarya watershed to enhance the sustainability and resilience of livelihoods and globally significant ecosystems. Moreover, the project, mainstreaming gender equality, promotes targeted measures to address inequalities and promote the empowerment of women. ///nCa, 9 October 2023 [Photo credit – UNDP Turkmenistan]

