News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » UNDP training Helps Rural Women in Dashoguz Develop Alternative Sources of Income

UNDP training Helps Rural Women in Dashoguz Develop Alternative Sources of Income

By

On 4-5 October 2023, a 2-day training on alternative sources of income for rural women was held in the city of Dashoguz, administrative center of Turkmenistan’s northern province.

The training was organized by the UNDP project “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits”, implemented jointly by UNDP with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.The event was attended by representatives of the Rukhybelent and S. Turkmenbashi districts, including Dashoguz branch of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Agricultural Institute, experts and trainers of the Ynynch Vepa organization and representatives of local NGOs.

Practical training allowed participants to learn about new technologies for processing wool and making products from it, including the technology of washing raw materials with minimal consumption of water resources.In September this year, a hands-on training in horticulture was held in Dashoguz province as part of the above-mentioned project, focusing on modern methods of water conservation in horticulture and agriculture.

The joint project of UNDP and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits” was launched in 2022. The objective of the project is to promote land degradation neutrality, restore and improve the use of land and water resources in Turkmenistan’s Amudarya watershed to enhance the sustainability and resilience of livelihoods and globally significant ecosystems. Moreover, the project, mainstreaming gender equality, promotes targeted measures to address inequalities and promote the empowerment of women. ///nCa, 9 October 2023 [Photo credit – UNDP Turkmenistan]

 

 

#UNDP, #Turkmenistan, #women_empowerment

Related posts:

  1. UNDP in Turkmenistan expands livelihoods of local communities for alternative income sources
  2. UNDP  in Turkmenistan continues to enhance knowledge of local farmers on horticulture
  3. UNDP and partners held a workshop on water diplomacy in Lebap velayat
  4. UNDP increases knowledge of farmers on horticulture
  5. UNDP Project elevates youth engagement for climate action in Turkmenistan
  6. The visit of the UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan to Lebap velayat
  7. UNDP enhances the capacity of decision-makers in Turkmenistan on water resources planning under changing climate
  8. UNDP raises awareness of water specialists on the issues related to the impact of climate change on water resources of Turkmenistan
  9. UNDP reaches out to children in “Dayanch” summer camp to mark the World Environment Day
  10. UNDP supports Turkmenistan in the development of renewable energy and energy efficiency
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan