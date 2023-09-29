Turkmenistan Prioritizes Agricultural Development

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to accelerating the industrialization of the national economy through the further dynamic development of the agricultural sector, the active introduction of digital technologies in agriculture, the development of innovative industry, and the close relationship between production and science.

Deputy Prime Minister Tangryguly Atakhalliev, responsible for agriculture, in an article published in local media, discusses the priorities of agricultural development in Turkmenistan.

Key facts reported in the article:

In accordance with the “Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028” and other state programs, large-scale activities are being carried out to build new and increase the volume of existing reservoirs, as well as to improve the land reclamation condition.

The state provides economic incentives for agricultural producers, including reduced-cost seeds, fertilizers, maintenance services, and chemicals, and timely payments for delivered products.

As part of the Agricultural Research and Production Center of the Turkmen Agricultural Institute, there are 5 research departments and 9 research and production experimental farms, where scientific work is carried out on crop breeding, seed production, agricultural technology and crop protection.

Turkmen breeders have bred high-yielding varieties of winter wheat such as “Berkararlyk” and “Galkynyş,” and cotton scientists have bred and introduced into production high-yielding early-ripening cotton varieties “Garaşsyzlyk-30” and “Aşgabat-140” resistant to local soil and climatic conditions.

A special land fund has been formed to increase the area for the cultivation of vegetable crops, potatoes, grapes, and orchards.

Turkmenistan invests in the construction of new reservoirs, increasing the volume of existing reservoirs and the capacity of rivers, irrigation channels, and collectors.

Increasing the production capacities of enterprises for processing and production of finished products and export-oriented complexes, increasing the volume of import-substituting products, and food products is an urgent requirement of today.

Important vectors of the activities carried out are the support of the non-state sector and an increase in its share in the economy, the expansion of small and medium-sized businesses, the growth of agricultural production, and the construction of modern greenhouse complexes for the purpose of year-round supply of fresh products to the population.

Many agricultural and livestock enterprises and farmers’ associations have been established in the country, dozens of large private livestock complexes for the production of meat and dairy products have been registered, and their construction is currently underway.

Consistent technical modernization of agriculture, the introduction of advanced technologies, and digital systems for highly efficient production are being successfully implemented in the country, and reforms aimed at systematically increasing the production of various types of agricultural products are being implemented.

The Turkmen Agricultural University named after S.A.Niyazov and the Turkmen Agricultural Institute are major educational institutions that train personnel for the agricultural sector. The university has partnerships with educational institutions in Europe, Asia, and America, including leading companies producing modern agricultural machinery and chemicals.

The material and technical base of the agricultural industry is constantly being strengthened, and various types of agricultural machinery are systematically purchased from well-known companies in the USA, Germany, and Italy.

Based on the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and John Deere Walldorf GmbH & Co, signed in August 2019, the Concept of transferring agricultural machinery to a telematics system in three stages was signed.

The construction of the Turkmen lake “Altyn asyr” is of great importance in improving the ecological situation not only of Turkmenistan, but also of the entire region. The lake will make a great contribution to the enrichment of nature, including flora and fauna, not only in Turkmenistan but also in neighboring countries. It will create favorable ecological and feeding conditions for birds along the entire length of the collector and drainage networks of the Central and Eastern Karakum, contribute to the improvement of Karakum pastures, and increase the yield of pasture lands and fodder for livestock.

To ensure environmental well-being and environmental protection, Turkmenistan currently carries out effective cooperation with international organizations such as the United Nations Development and Environment Program, the Economic Commission for Europe, the World Environmental Fund, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the World Bank, as well as the German Society for International Cooperation.

At the meetings of the UN General Assembly and international forums, Turkmenistan consistently comes up with initiatives and proposals of regional and global importance on environmental protection, rational use of water and energy resources, ensuring food security, an integrated approach to solving environmental problems of the Aral Sea region, and preserving the ecological well-being of the Caspian Sea. ///nCa, 29 September 2023. Originally published by “Turkmenistan: Golden Age”. Link: https://www.turkmenistan.gov.tm/ru/post/76109/selskoe-hozyajstvo-turkmenistana-prioritety-razvitiya

#Turkmenistan, #economy, #agriculture