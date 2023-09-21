The 24th conference of the Humanitarian Association of Turkmens of the World held in Ashgabat

On 20 September 2023, the 24th Conference of the Humanitarian Association of Turkmens of the World was held in Ashgabat, under the chairmanship of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, President of the Humanitarian Association of World Turkmens, Honorary Elder of the country Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The forum was attended by representatives of the Turkmen diasporas from Russia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan.

At the beginning of the meeting, a welcoming message was read out on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the conference, held at a high organizational level on the eve of the main national holiday – the Independence Day of Turkmenistan – would be of great importance for uniting the Turkmen of the world and further forging friendly ties.

In his message, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the foreign branches of the Association are doing a lot of work to build fraternal ties and develop fruitful cooperation in such areas as economy, culture, science and education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and especially to popularize the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of the Turkmen people.

“We will continue to develop friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with the countries of the world, including those where there are Turkmen diasporas,” the President of Turkmenistan stressed.

During the conference, foreign delegates were informed in detail about large-scale socio-economic programs and international projects implemented in Turkmenistan.

In their speeches, the foreign delegates noted that today independent neutral Turkmenistan is actually demonstrating its desire to comprehensively develop traditional ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutually beneficial cooperation with the states of the region in all spheres.

In this regard, the delegates of the conference expressed gratitude to Arkadag Berdimuhamedov for the support and assistance provided to the Turkmen minorities, including for the construction of social facilities, in particular schools, in some countries at the expense of Turkmenistan.

As noted, thanks to the established long-standing ties, Turkmens living in different parts of the world preserve and pass on from generation to generation their native language and national traditions, honed over centuries, and spiritual and moral values.

On the sidelines of the forum, some members of the Association were awarded with the honorary badge “ Ynsanperwerligiň sarpasy” for a significant contribution to the improvement of the activities of the Humanitarian Association of Turkmens of the World, merits in the study of national culture, art, folk art, literature, the history of the Turkmen people and their popularization in the world, strengthening friendly ties with Turkmens of the world, promotion of state policy in the international arena and on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the country’s independence.

The Badge of Honor was awarded to:

• Mohammadi Nazarmohammad Adineh Ghorban, Head of the scientific and spiritual madrasah “Er-Salah”, an active member of the Association from Iran;

• Bobonazar Karayev, Head of the Forensic Medical Examination Department, an active member of the Association from Tajikistan;

• Rejep Avezov, Head of the Turkmen National Cultural Center of the Association in Karakalpakstan, an active member of the Association from Uzbekistan.

According to the decree of HATW President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the next conference of the Association will be held in Ashgabat in September 2024. ///nCa, 21 September 2023

