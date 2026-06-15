Turkmenistan and U.S. Experts Advance Restoration of Ancient Merv Buddha Artifact

International experts from the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles have arrived in Turkmenistan to continue restoration work on a rare fifth-century Buddha sculpture discovered at the ancient city of Merv.

The project, supported by the U.S. Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation, has been underway for several years at the State Museum of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan. Researchers regard the initiative as important both for Silk Road studies and for the preservation of world cultural heritage.

The international team includes antiquities conservation specialist Suzanne Gänsicke, restoration expert Fabio Colombo, and 3D visualization specialist Giuseppe Salemi. During the current phase, the team used advanced 3D-printing technology to create a full-scale replica of the Buddha’s head, helping researchers stabilize the artifact and identify missing elements.

The restoration laboratory was recently visited by a U.S. delegation led by Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers, accompanied by senior State Department officials and U.S. Ambassador Elizabeth Rood.

The artifact, discovered in Ancient Merv in 1960, formed part of a Buddhist stupa located on the historic Silk Road. Researchers believe Buddhist monks buried the sculpture’s head centuries ago in an effort to protect it from destruction.

The current restoration mission will continue through June 20 and is being presented as a successful example of long-term cultural cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States. /// nCa, 15 June 2026