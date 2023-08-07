Turkmenistan-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan Trilateral Summit

nCa Report

The presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan met in Ashgabat on 4 August 2023 for their first trilateral summit.

In this report, we are giving the summarized versions of their speeches and some meetings on the sidelines of the main event.

Speeches of the presidents at the summit

Here we are producing the paraphrased and summarized, reported versions of the speeches of the participating presidents.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan

[Taken from the press release of the foreign office of Turkmenistan]

Opening the Summit, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the first meeting of the heads of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in a trilateral format is a significant and deeply natural event that corresponds to the logic of our cooperation and reflects its consistent nature.

As the President of Turkmenistan emphasized, close joint work, coordination of priorities, coordination of development plans are required by time, meet the fundamental interests of our peoples, the capabilities and needs of national economies. It is also important that, building their relations on modern principles, the parties rely on a common civilizational foundation, use centuries-old positive experience, thereby ensuring historical continuity in the current geopolitical and economic conditions.

It was noted that the serious issues on the current tripartite agenda directly intersect with the tasks and prospects of regional development. Therefore, the current Summit is an important constructive part of the five-sided interaction within the framework of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia, a natural complement and enrichment of this format.

Focusing on the agenda of the Summit, the head of Turkmenistan noted that a number of important issues were to be discussed, the solution of which would ensure the success of trilateral cooperation in the long term, making full use of the objective advantages and opportunities.

Having designated among the first such topical topic for the countries of the region as sustainable water supply, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of the issue of forming mechanisms for the rational management of water resources, the implementation of practical steps in this direction. In particular, we are talking about the introduction of water-saving technologies, the modernization of existing water facilities, other relevant measures and conceptual technological solutions that would allow us to meet the water needs of our countries in full and taking into account mutual interests. One such solution could be to consider the possibilities of creating a water pipeline infrastructure.

Energy is one of the most important areas of partnership. In this context, the head of Turkmenistan spoke about the expediency of creating a self-sufficient model of cooperation that would provide the growing energy needs of the three countries and the necessary margin of safety for national energy systems.

To achieve these strategic goals, a systematic, substantive approach is needed. In this area, there are already certain developments and good examples of cooperation, in particular, in the electric power industry. In general, Turkmenistan is ready to continue such cooperation, making it sustainable. Along with this, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov voiced a proposal regarding the establishment of long-term trilateral cooperation in the gas industry.

A priority place in the cooperation between Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan is also given to the transport sector. The countries occupy a key geographical position in the transport and transit communication between Asia and Europe. This opens up tremendous opportunities for creating a full-fledged logistics hub on the territory of the three states, connecting the two parts of the Eurasian continent. In this context, the President of Turkmenistan spoke in favor of combining efforts to form a unified transport strategy. It was also noted that cooperation in this area could largely ensure reaching agreements with international partners.

At the same time, the head of Turkmenistan stressed the need to more purposefully jointly conduct coordinated transport diplomacy on the world stage, which provides for active work with specialized structures – the UN Economic Commission for Europe, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the International Road Transport Union, the Organization for the Cooperation of Railway roads.

In addition, such important issues of trilateral cooperation as expanding trade and increasing the volume of mutual trade, industrial cooperation, stimulating partnerships in the field of small and medium-sized businesses, and encouraging investment activities should not be left aside.

The head of Turkmenistan expressed his conviction that today’s meeting would be a landmark event in the development of multifaceted cooperation, would serve to strengthen brotherhood, good neighborliness and mutual respect between our states and peoples.

At the end of his speech, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the personal contribution of the Presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to the development of fruitful cooperation with our country, confirming the readiness of Turkmenistan to build up a trilateral partnership that meets common interests.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan

[Taken from the official website of the president of Uzbekistan]

At the beginning of his speech, the head of our state expressed gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan for organizing the summit at a high level and hospitality, and also thanked the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the initiative to hold the event.

It was emphasized that the general policy of openness, unity and cohesion of the countries of the region brings real results. The scale of trade operations and cooperative transactions has increased many times over, including in industries, agriculture, energy and logistics. Interregional contacts and cultural and humanitarian exchanges have expanded.

The effective activity of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia was noted. It was stated that, thanks to a common understanding, mutually acceptable decisions are being made on topical issues on the bilateral and regional agenda.

Focusing on new challenges, the President of Uzbekistan stressed the need for a joint search for adequate and deeply thought-out answers.

This is especially important in the context of the growing water shortage in the region, which has become acute in recent years.

It was proposed to intensify cooperation in such areas as the introduction of advanced water-saving technologies and the modernization of irrigation systems, the digitalization of water management processes, the joint development of infrastructure for the collection and storage of mudflow and flood waters.

“In these matters, it is necessary to use the full potential of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, as well as cooperation through partner organizations and structures, such as the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank,” the head of our state said.

Further, the President noted that close, fruitful cooperation has been established between the countries of Central Asia in the energy sector, including in the field of supplies and transit of energy carriers.

Taking into account the general plans for the transition to a “green” economy, joint implementation of projects in the field of hydro and thermal energy has been initiated.

Special attention is paid to joining efforts to create an integrated transport infrastructure. The leader of our country expressed the opinion that the development of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran corridor, the active use of the potential of the Trans-Caspian route will increase the attractiveness of Central Asia as a transit center for international corridors East-West and North-South.

To this end, it was proposed to jointly create favorable conditions for international carriers, accelerate digitalization and increase the throughput of checkpoints.

The importance of coordination of efforts and mutual support of initiatives put forward by the countries of the region on the main international platform – within the framework of the United Nations was noted.

At the end of his speech, the head of our state stressed that Uzbekistan intends to continue to support the initiatives put forward to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Central Asian region.

President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan

[Taken from Tajik media including Asia Plus]

During his speech, the Leader of the Nation emphasized the sustainable development of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as a priority of Tajikistan’s foreign policy. In this regard, it was noted that the further comprehensive expansion of interstate ties meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of the three countries and contributes to maintaining peace and security in Central Asia.

The head of our state also noted that thanks to the favorable political atmosphere created in recent years, an active process of expanding trade and economic ties continues in Central Asia, which contributes to the sustainable development of the countries of the region.

In the context of energy and water-ecological interaction, the Leader of the Nation stated that Tajikistan, taking into account its hydropower resources, is aimed at further developing the production of “green energy”, and is ready to continue to actively cooperate with the countries of the region in this direction. Drawing attention to the climate changes that have taken place in recent years, the President of Tajikistan emphasized the importance of Tajikistan’s global initiatives in the field of water and climate, which serve common interests and find unwavering support from the world community.

Dear Emomali Rahmon, at the same time, called for the effective use of the potential of the three countries in the transport sector, which can further contribute to ensuring the sustainability of national economies. In this context, the Head of our state pointed to the formation of priority trade and transit corridors on the territory of our country, from East to West and from North to South, of international importance.

Joint Statement

The heads of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan issued a joint statement at the end of their summit talks.

Briefing by UNRCCA

[Taken from press release of foreign office of Turkmenistan and website of UNRCCA]

The deputy head of the UNRCCA (UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia), Philipp Saprykin, gave a briefing the participating heads of state.

He spoke about the activities of UNRCCA. As emphasized, over the past 30 years of progressive development, the states of the region have achieved significant success. Today Central Asia is in many aspects a model of regional cooperation. The Central Asian countries are making a significant contribution to counteracting global challenges, in response to which the UN Secretary General has put forward a New Agenda for the World.

In the context of the key factors of sustainable socio-economic development of Central Asia, including water, ecology and climate change, it was noted that the Ashgabat Summit is evidence of the commitment of the parties to join efforts in resolving these issues. It was stated that the Central Asian countries have done a lot of joint work to achieve the SDGs and continue to take the necessary measures to strengthen regional cooperation in the above and other areas.

In this regard, the importance of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia was noted, the results of which serve as a guide for the activities of UNRCCA in areas related to its mandate.

Bilateral meetings

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan had bilateral meetings with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov.

The issues of mutual cooperation and other matters of common interest were discussed during these meetings.

nCa Analysis on the Summit

Some Pictures from the Summit

