Upshot of Turkmenistan-Tajikistan-Uzbekistan Trilateral Summit – The whole is greater than the sum of the parts

Tariq Saeedi and Elvira Kadyrova

There are several reasons why the trilateral format of apex diplomacy has gained popularity:

A trilateral format is a midway house between bilateralism and multilateralism. The trilateral format affords the flexibility to split some of the issues to their bilateral base as and when required. The consensus reached in a trilateral format is readily usable in larger, multilateral formats as a collective voice. The agenda of the trilateral format has more pith, without the risk of dilution by accommodating many differing voices.

As Aristotle said, the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. This was definitely the case when the presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan wrapped up their first summit meeting in trilateral format in Ashgabat on 4 August 2023.

In this analysis, we will call it TTU Summit. TTU can be pronounced as Titu, which is a name of eastern origin, meaning Dear, Beloved, Darling, Sweet, Lovable or Favourite.

The Joint Statement issued by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan is an ambitious undertaking, fully backed by the shared political will, and the ability to implement what is envisioned.

A quick look at the joint statement shows that it is based on a holistic approach.

The complete text of the Joint Statement of the TTU Summit

English language version: https://www.newscentralasia.net/2023/08/04/turkmenistan-uzbekistan-tajikistan-trilateral-summit-joint-statement/

Russian language version: https://www.newscentralasia.net/2023/08/04/turkmenistan-uzbekistan-tajikistan-trilateral-summit-joint-statement-ru/

Three main areas constitute the framework of the partnership envisioned in the statement:

Energy including oil, gas, and electricity

Transport, transit, logistics

Water resources and issues related to them

Although trade-economy is mentioned prominently in the joint statement, its success depends on the ease and economy of transport-transit and logistics, and uninterrupted and fairly priced energy resources.

Sourcing from the neighbourhood is an idea that comes up in every bilateral and multilateral interaction in Central Asia. This TTU Summit was no exception. The principle here is that whatever can be purchased from within the region, should not be bought from afar.

Environment and ecology are a common thread, woven into the narrative.

The cooperation in energy resources (oil, gas, electricity) is already there among the TTU countries in some form but it would take a concretized shape when the heads of the energy departments of the three countries meet later this year. It will be a sub-mechanism under the TTU framework.

The transport and transit cooperation will also get going in high gear when the transport authorities of the three countries meet before the end of this year. This will also be a sub-mechanism within the TTU framework.

Transport and transit cooperation in the region is not an uncharted territory. So much is already taking place for the promotion of corridors and the hard and soft infrastructure to enable their success. The TTU summit adds zing to that.

As said earlier, the cooperation in the industrial sector, particularly the textiles, chemicals, and construction is subject to the cooperation in the transport-transit and energy sectors. The structure of the joint statement makes it very clear.

Cooperation in the agriculture with the view to bolster mutual food security is also embedded in the joint statement. This is actually the right time to unlock the potential because the food prices are expected to remain on the lower side until the end of 2024.

The management and use of the shared water resources in the Amudarya Basin has been given considerable space in the joint statement. It is a huge question with very broad implications. The joint statement calls ‘for effective management, protection and rational use of water resources.’ No doubts, it will require massive investments. Perhaps more than that, it may also require a whole upgrade to the science and art of agriculture. There is a sense of urgency and the joint statement tacitly acknowledges that.

The reiteration that the TTU will continue to maintain a united position at the international and regional platforms, mainly the UN, is very promising. It is just in time before the UN General Assembly Session, which will start in a few weeks. It will also inject vigour to the commitments made at the recent First GCC+CA Summit at Jeddah.

It can be said confidently that the TTU Summit was a great success. The outcomes prove that the whole in this case is greater than the sum of the parts. /// nCa, 5 August 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Tajikistan, #Uzbekistan, #Trilateral_Summit, #TTU_Summit, #Joint_Statement,