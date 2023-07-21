Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the SDGs, next report anticipated for 2025

On July 19, 2023, Turkmenistan’s delegation, led by the Minister of Finance and Economy, Mr. Serdar Jorayev, during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development presented the second Voluntary National Review (VNR) of Turkmenistan on the progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the presentation, the delegation shared Turkmenistan’s socio-economic development achievements and main indicators since the first VNR in 2019. They also highlighted the successful implementation of medium-term and long-term national programs and strategies dedicated to sustainable development. The accompanying video material showcased the country’s efforts in adapting SDG indicators at the national level, emphasizing initiatives for sustainable development at both regional and global scales. Notably, particular focus was given to key areas like transport, energy, and ecology.

The main focus of the Voluntary National Review are as follows:

Expanding the Scope: In addition to reporting on the UN’s recommended goals, the report included six additional SDGs that reflect the country’s key strategic priorities for development. These goals covered areas like healthcare, quality and inclusive education, food security, gender equality, improving people’s well-being, and environmental protection; Handling the Pandemic: The Review showcased Turkmenistan’s experience in countering the pandemic, enabling the country to maintain its economic growth and even improve main macroeconomic indicators; Strengthening Institutional Framework: Progress was demonstrated in enhancing the institutional framework to effectively implement SDGs. This, in turn, created favourable conditions for digitalization, entrepreneurship, and the use of innovative and eco-friendly technologies across all sectors of the national economy; Integration of SDGs: Strategic policy documents were evaluated to assess the integration of SDGs. The results revealed a high level of adaptation (85%) of the 2030 Agenda objectives to national strategies, programs, and action plans, ensuring the continued implementation of SDGs in both completed and newly adopted country programs.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ms. Bashimova, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics Ms. Annaniyazova, and young SDG Ambassadors Ms. Achilova and Mr. Gurbanmyradov formed the delegation of Turkmenistan and took part in the presentation of the VNR.

A detailed version of the Review is available on the official pages of the United Nations and the High-Level Political Forum at the following link: https://hlpf.un.org/countries/turkmenistan/voluntary-national-reviews-2023

In the final part of the Report presentation, an interactive dialogue took place, where delegations of UN Member States and representatives of non-governmental organizations had the opportunity to inquire about Turkmenistan’s progress and provide comments on the national presentation.

Looking ahead, we can anticipate the next VNR to be released in 2025, further highlighting Turkmenistan’s continuous efforts towards achieving the SDGs. ///Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, 20 July 2023

