Uniting for Progress: EU and UN Support the Launch of the Central Asian Alliance to End Gender-Based Violence

The Central Asian Alliance to End Gender-Based Violence was officially launched on 27 June in Almaty as part of the United Nations Spotlight Initiative Regional Programme for Central Asia and Afghanistan generously supported by the European Union. This groundbreaking initiative aims to combat gender-based violence while advancing Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG5) on gender equality. The Alliance seeks to advocate for gender equality, strengthen civil society, and create a platform for knowledge-sharing and expertise to prevent and address gender-based violence in the region. More than 70 representatives from the EU, UN, Central Asian countries, diplomatic corps, civil society organizations, media and youth associations came together for the launch event.

Caption: The event gathered over 70 representatives from civil society organizations across Central Asia Photo: © UN Women Kazakhstan

Gender-based violence is a threat to the well-being and human rights of women and girls globally. According to the UN data, 1 in 3 women and girls in Central Asia have experienced violence at some point in their lives. The Alliance’s ultimate goal is to create an environment of zero tolerance for gender-based violence, benefiting an estimated 35 million women and girls in the five Central Asian countries.

Addressing the audience, EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mr. Kestutis Jankauskas noted: “People in Central Asia are proud of their traditions, and violence against women was never part of it. Building on that, European Union, Central Asian countries and the UN partners work together to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls. We unite forces under the Spotlight Initiative, and we are launching Central Asian Alliance to end Sexual and Gender-based Violence which will help us all to move towards more modern and fair societies”.

Caption: Official launch of the Central Asian Alliance to End Gender-Based Violence Photo: © UN Women

During the event, participants shared insights into their work and discussed the challenges they face in addressing violence against women and girls. The establishment of the Alliance marks a significant milestone and is one of the key achievements of the Spotlight Initiative Regional Programme. Since its launch in 2020, the Programme has made remarkable progress, including conducting regional studies that focus on the involvement of the health, social and police sectors in the Multi-Sectoral Response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence. Among other successful achievements, it has also produced five country reports on architecture of response to gender-based violence, raised awareness on gender equality and healthy masculinity among 7 million people in Central Asia, provided gender-sensitive writing training to 130 journalists from 6 countries, and facilitated the formation of a regional network comprising over 500 civil society actors.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Ms. Michaela Friberg-Storey emphasized: “Today marks an important milestone in our collective efforts with the EU towards ending violence against women and girls in Central Asia. The Alliance will be linked with other regional and national initiatives and coalitions, which already exist. We encourage all partners in the region to join this significant effort to end gender-based violence. By working together, we can harness our collective strength to challenge harmful norms, enhance protection mechanisms, and ensure access to justice and support services for survivors”.

Caption: On the eve of the official launch of the first Central Asian Alliance a ceremony of tying ribbons of wishes on a tree, symbolizing the unity and common efforts of all stakeholders: civil society, government agencies, academia and others to achieve SDG5 – gender equality Photo: © Photo: UN Women Kazakhstan

The launch of the Central Asian Alliance as part of the Spotlight Initiative Regional Programme signifies a strong commitment to upholding the principles of human rights, equality, and justice. It exemplifies the EU and UN’s shared dedication to achieving the transformative vision outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Together, the EU and UN, along with their regional partners, are paving the way towards a future where women and girls in Central Asia can live free from violence and discrimination. The Central Asian Alliance will serve as an inspiring beacon of hope, encouraging other regions to emulate its model and contribute to the global movement towards gender equality.

Caption: Regional network is comprised of over 500 civil society actors from Central Asia Photo: © UN Women

The Spotlight Initiative Regional Program for Central Asia and Afghanistan is part of a global initiative funded by the European Union in over 25 countries and 6 regions addressing different forms of violence against women and girls as well as harmful practices. The Initiative is coordinated by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Kazakhstan and is implemented through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN Women.

Background

The Spotlight Initiative is the world’s largest dedicated effort to end all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030. Since 2016, it has been implemented as a global multi-year partnership between the European Union and the United Nations. Today the Spotlight Initiative is 25 country and 6 regional programmes across the globe. In Central Asia and Afghanistan the Spotlight Initiative focuses on employing innovative approaches to understand, prevent and respond to sexual and gender-based violence and harmful practices. The EU financed Programme (US$ 5.3 million) operates within 5 pillars: legal, institutional, social norms, data and civil society. Find out more on www.spotlightinitiative.org ///reposted from UN Kazakhstan, 3 July 2023