The daring riders of Galkynysh group of Turkmenistan

Galkynysh is a world-famous equestrian group of Turkmenistan. It has won many international awards.

The horses and the riders of the Galkynysh group, trained by Pygy Bayramdurdiyev, are perfectly synchronized machines of daring performance. — The Turkmens and the Ahal-Teke horse are the perfect fit for each other.

Ahal-Teke is not just the war horse – it has always been mainly a sign of luxury, a supreme status symbol. In the first century of Islam, the governors and high officials were forbidden to use the Ahal-Teke horse as personal mount to prevent them from flaunting their wealth. Anyone found in possession of an Ahal-Teke horse was subject to scrutiny for the source of his sources of income. Only the government stables could keep the Ahal-Teke horse.

Throughout the years of independence, Turkmenistan has sharply focused on the purity and propagation of the Ahal-Teke breed. The results are evident.

The Galkynysh group, which performed at the opening ceremony of the new equestrian complex in Turkmenistan on 29 April 2023, has always pushed the borders of daring performance. /// nCa, 1 May 2023

