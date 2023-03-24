Alabay Turkmen sheepdogs are on voluntary guard duty at this fishing spot

Raviliya Kadyrova and Tamir Shakirov

The Turkmen sheepdog Alabay is not only faithful; it is also among the most intelligent dogs in the known breeds.

It is fearless, always fearless. There are known cases where an Alabay confronted and defeated wolves and even leopards. There is a video circulating on the Internet where an Alabay attacked a giant brown bear and forced it to retreat.

It is surely in the nature of the Alabay to protect the people it instinctively trusts.

There is a popular fishing spot about an hour’s drive west of Ashgabat. We try to go there whenever possible. Although the fish are rather reluctant to bite the bait, the location is simply splendid. It is a perfect picnic spot.

Some Alabay sheepdog are permanent residents at this scenic place. Since they are few and the visitors are many, they make their own choice as to who they would protect. It is a voluntary duty they have taken on themselves.

We are happy that they recognize us and take station near us whenever we are there. /// nCa, 24 March 2023

Here are some pictures of our Alabay friends, our voluntary guards: