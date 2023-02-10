Embassy of Turkey in Turkmenistan announces opening of banking account for transferring funds to help earthquake victims

The Embassy of Turkey in Turkmenistan informs about the opening of an account in the Turkmen-Turkish Commercial Bank for transferring funds to the accounts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Red Crescent, without a transfer fee.
The text of the announcement can be found on the official website of the Turkish Embassy in Turkmenistan at the link:
http://askabat.be.mfa.gov.tr/Mission/ShowAnnouncement/400579
ACCOUNT DETAILS
T.C. AŞKABAT BÜYÜKELÇİLİĞİ – DEPREM YARDIM HESABI
TÜRKMEN TÜRK TİCARET BANKASI
ABD Doları Hesabı : 23203840273172101909000
T.C. İÇİŞLERİ BAKANLIĞI AFET VE ACİL DURUM YÖNETİMİ BAŞKANLIĞI (AFAD)
T.C. ZİRAAT BANKASI A.Ş.
ANKARA KAMU KURUMSAL ŞUBESİ
TL: TR73 0001 0017 4555 5555 5552 04
ABD Doları : TR 46 0001 0017 4555 5555 5552 05
EURO : TR 19 0001 0017 4555 5555 5552 06
SWIFT : TCZBTR2A
TÜRK KIZILAY DERNEĞİ
T.C. ZİRAAT BANKASI
ÇUKURAMBAR/ANKARA KURUMSAL ŞUBESİ
TL : TR48 0001 0021 1000 0028 6852 54
ABD Doları : TR21 0001 0021 1000 0028 6852 55
EURO : TR91 0001 0021 1000 0028 6852 56
SWIFT : TCZBTR2A
https://www.kizilay.org.tr/Bagis/BagisYap/404/pazarcik-depremi-bagisi https://bagis.tdv.org/afet/deprem-25
https://www.afad.gov.tr/depremkampanyasi2