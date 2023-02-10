Embassy of Turkey in Turkmenistan announces opening of banking account for transferring funds to help earthquake victims

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Embassy of Turkey in Turkmenistan informs about the opening of an account in the Turkmen-Turkish Commercial Bank for transferring funds to the accounts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Red Crescent, without a transfer fee.

The text of the announcement can be found on the official website of the Turkish Embassy in Turkmenistan at the link:

http://askabat.be.mfa.gov.tr/Mission/ShowAnnouncement/400579

ACCOUNT DETAILS

T.C. AŞKABAT BÜYÜKELÇİLİĞİ – DEPREM YARDIM HESABI

TÜRKMEN TÜRK TİCARET BANKASI

ABD Doları Hesabı : 23203840273172101909000

T.C. İÇİŞLERİ BAKANLIĞI AFET VE ACİL DURUM YÖNETİMİ BAŞKANLIĞI (AFAD)

T.C. ZİRAAT BANKASI A.Ş.

ANKARA KAMU KURUMSAL ŞUBESİ

TL: TR73 0001 0017 4555 5555 5552 04

ABD Doları : TR 46 0001 0017 4555 5555 5552 05

EURO : TR 19 0001 0017 4555 5555 5552 06

SWIFT : TCZBTR2A

TÜRK KIZILAY DERNEĞİ

T.C. ZİRAAT BANKASI

ÇUKURAMBAR/ANKARA KURUMSAL ŞUBESİ

TL : TR48 0001 0021 1000 0028 6852 54

ABD Doları : TR21 0001 0021 1000 0028 6852 55

EURO : TR91 0001 0021 1000 0028 6852 56

SWIFT : TCZBTR2A

 

https://www.kizilay.org.tr/Bagis/BagisYap/404/pazarcik-depremi-bagisi   https://bagis.tdv.org/afet/deprem-25

https://www.afad.gov.tr/depremkampanyasi2

 

 

