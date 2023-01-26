Uzbekistan – Kyrgyzstan: a new stage of political and diplomatic relations

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadir Japarov, will pay an official visit to this neighboring country.

In recent years, great positive changes have taken place in the political and diplomatic relations between the two countries. Cooperation is based on bilaterally recognized national interests and the political will of the heads of the two states, as well as relations based on trust and mutual understanding.

Doctor of political sciences, professor of Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies Saifiddin Juraev told us about the essence and significance of this process, the principles of development of cooperation and the results expected from the visit .

– Sayfiddin aka, there were both positive and negative moments in the history of relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. What important results have been achieved between our countries in the political and diplomatic direction today?

– First of all, I would like to emphasize that relations based on good neighborliness and reliable cooperation have been established between the two countries in recent years. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993, a legal framework for relations has been created, more than 200 agreements and treaties have been concluded. These are, in particular, such important current documents as the Treaty on Eternal Friendship and the Declaration on Strategic Partnership, Strengthening Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Trust, which have enriched the multilateral partnership with specific practical content and raised our relations to a new level.

The collaborative effort process can be divided into two stages. Relations in the period up to 2017 had their own characteristics. Admittedly, at that stage, our connection has significantly weakened. The situation of that time can be explained by the fact that the accumulated problems in the issues of defining borders and access to water resources became an obstacle in the relationship between the heads of the two states. There was a situation when the leaders met only at events within the framework of regional and international organizations.

But almost seven years have passed since the dialogue between the two states has acquired a completely new pace and content. The head of our state identified Central Asia as the most priority direction of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy and proceeded to the rigorous implementation of the tasks set in this direction. In this regard, we can say with confidence that a special positive atmosphere was created in the direction of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, a completely new spirit of political dialogue and mutual trust.

Another important aspect of the issue is that Tashkent’s initiatives are fully supported by Bishkek. This allows not only to solve the problems that have accumulated over a long time, but also to improve cooperation in all areas.

– It should be noted that contacts and mutual visits became more frequent during this period…

– You correctly noticed. In particular, the state visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan in September 2017 made it possible to make a cardinal turn in bilateral relations. During the visit, an important agreement was reached on 85 percent of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border. Based on the interests of the population, the procedure for crossing the border was simplified. Now there are 18 checkpoints on the border of the two countries, which contribute to the development of diplomacy in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In addition, the process of establishing state borders in accordance with international norms and on the basis of mutual interests has opened a wide path for its use for the purposes of friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation. This enriched the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations not only between the two countries, but also the countries of the entire region with a completely new content, and accelerated the process of bringing them to an even higher level.

During the state visit of the head of Kyrgyzstan Sadir Japarov to Uzbekistan in 2021, open, constructive and friendly negotiations also took place. Based on the interests of the two countries, relations in various directions were discussed, including the use of water and energy resources, delimitation and demarcation of borders, and relevant agreements were reached.

A total of 22 documents were signed as a result of political and diplomatic negotiations. The Joint Statement of the Presidents in all directions was adopted. Such results, achieved in the current difficult situation in the world, have demonstrated that relations between our countries have undergone a strong transformation.

A number of important aspects testify to the significance of the negotiations.

Firstly, by attracting investments for the development of the Kambarata reservoir, it became possible to implement the agreements reached earlier on the supply of power generation products. This is in line with the spirit and perspective of the development of relations and demonstrates the ability of the two countries to independently implement large-scale projects in the region.

Secondly, the signing and ratification of the Treaty on Separate Sections of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek State Border and the Agreement on the Joint Management of Water Resources of the Andijan (Kempir-Abad) Reservoir gave impetus to deepening practical cooperation, stable development not only of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, but of the entire Central Asian region .

– Sayfiddin Akhmatovich, tell us more about the essence and significance of these two important documents.

– The agreement on separate sections of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border, recently ratified by the two countries on the basis of international law, consists of 13 articles. It defined the border line with a total length of 302.29 kilometers, including 35 sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border. According to the agreement, 4957 hectares of the reservoir territory and an additional 19.5 hectares for the maintenance and protection of the dam are transferred to Uzbekistan, and 1019 hectares of pasture land are transferred to Kyrgyzstan as compensation.

Kyrgyzstan is also receiving 12,849 hectares in the Govasoy section as compensation for the unbuilt Kempir-Abad Canal on the left bank of the reservoir. At the same time, the Kyrgyz side undertakes not to build hydrotechnical and other structures that impede the natural flow of the river, and not to allow technical water pollution. In accordance with the agreement, the issues of joint management of the water resources of the reservoir and the site with the Chashma spring in the Sokh district will be regulated by separate agreements. At the same time, until the full completion of demarcation work in certain areas, control and protection of the border will be carried out along the boundaries of actual land use.

On the basis of the second important document ratified by the parties, the Agreement on Joint Water Resources Management, a Joint Commission for Water Resources Management of the Andijan (Kempir-Abad) Reservoir was established. The document also reflects the mutual obligations of the parties, including the measures to be implemented by Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to ensure the safety of the reservoir.

Reaching such a sovereign agreement is of strategic importance in contemporary politics. This event should be seen as an important turning point in the history of mutual relations.

First, the agreement will resolve the conflict over water and border issues in the region. The delimitation of the border will prevent various conflicts that may arise in these territories.

Secondly, and most importantly, this compromise was reached without the advice or influence of outside forces. It will serve as a unique example for the countries of the region in solving common problems and preventing various potential crises.

Thirdly, the joint management of the Andijan (Kempir-Abad) reservoir will provide continuous water supply to about 8,000 farms, which will create an opportunity to produce more than 2.5 million tons of agricultural products and increase export potential in the amount of at least $500 million.

Fourthly, these international documents lead to the development of cultural, humanitarian and public diplomacy between the countries of Central Asia, the expansion of trade and economic ties, the strengthening of mutual trust and dialogue in various areas.

Fifthly, the Treaty on Separate Sections of the State Border and the Agreement on the Joint Management of Water Resources of the Kempir-Abad Reservoir will create new conditions for deepening practical cooperation and sustainable development of the Central Asian region.

Interviewed by Abror GULOMOV, UzA political observer

