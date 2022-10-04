Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will hold inter-ministerial consultations today

Today, on 4 October, regular Kazakh-Turkmen inter-ministerial consultations will be held via videoconference under the chairmanship of deputy foreign minister of Kazakhstan Ermukhambet Konuspayev and his Turkmen counterpart Vepa Hadjiev, the foreign ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

The parties will discuss topical issues of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest levels.

Special attention will be paid to the schedule of upcoming international events.

On 5 October, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“Turkmenistan is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan both in Central Asia and in the Caspian region. A constructive political dialogue has been established between our countries. The level of political trust between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is steadily growing from year to year,” the Kazakhstan foreign ministry said.

To date, the legal framework of bilateral cooperation constitutes more than 60 documents. Among them, the Strategic Partnership Agreement of 2017 occupies an important place.

Mutual visits at the highest levels demonstrate both sides’ ongoing desire in developing political engagement and expanding trade and economic relations. ///nCa, 4 October 2022