Kazakhstan to host major regional summits in autumn

In mid–October 2022, Nursultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, will host several meetings at the highest level – these are summit of CIS, Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), as well as the meeting of the heads of state “Central Asia – Russia”.

This was discussed during a telephone conversation on Thursday, 1 Sep, between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader confirmed his participation in mentioned forums. ///nCa, 2 September 2022