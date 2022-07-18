Ashgabat honored the memory of the heroes of the coup attempt in Türkiye

On 15 July 2022, the Cultural Center of the Turkish Embassy in Ashgabat hosted a ceremony to commemorate the victims of the coup attempt, which took place on 15 July 2016. The Day of Democracy and National Unity of Turkey is also celebrated on this day.

The event was attended by Deputy Ambassador of Türkiye to Ashgabat Gülşah Cumurcu, embassy advisers and representatives of the media.

Those present honored the memory of the martyrs with a minute of silence.

The anthem of the Turkish Republic was played. Gülşah Cumurcu, who delivered the opening speech, said that on the sixth anniversary of the treacherous coup attempt on 15 July, they gathered to remember the resistance of the Turkish people, to honor the memory of the holy martyrs and express their gratitude to the great Turkish people.

“The Day of Democracy and National Unity has entered our history as a great victory of our people, who do not recognize sovereign authority over their own will, under the leadership of the determination of our president, against terrorist groups targeted at our state and democratic order,” the diplomat noted.

She underlined that the fight against this greatest betrayal in recent history has become an exemplary lesson of democracy in the world thanks to the perseverance and heroism of the Turkish nation: “The pain of 251 martyrs and thousands of wounded veterans who are the authors of this heroic epic is still fresh.”

The primary goal of our state over the past six years has been to bring those responsible for this treason to trial and totally purge our nation of any traces of the Fethullah Gulen terrorist network, Cumurcu stressed.

“While this struggle continues in many countries, Turkmenistan has closed all schools belonging to the organization and has been supporting our fight ever since. We sincerely believe that in this long-term struggle, Turkmenistan will act in the spirit of unity and solidarity with its brothers in Turkey,” the Deputy Ambassador of Türkiye said.

As part of the event, a prayer was performed for the martyrs of 15 July.

Then an exhibition of photos taken on the night of 15 July 2016 opened. The participants of the ceremony were offered Turkish delicacies. ///nCa, 17 July 2022 (in cooperation with the Turkish Embassy in Turkmenistan)