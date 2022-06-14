Winners of the Francophonie Competition honored in Ashgabat

On 11 June 2022, the award ceremony of the winners of the Francophonie-2022 Contest in Ashgabat was held at the Magtymguly Turkmen State University, the French Institute in Turkmenistan reports.

In 2022, the Francophonie Competitions have gained special significance, so this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between France and Turkmenistan.

The Competition included three types of contests – theatrical, for the best essay, and the best photo essay – dedicated to French-speaking travelers of the XIX century in Turkmenistan.

This event was held for the first time at the TSU, which’s department of Romano-Germanic and Oriental Languages trains specialists in French.

The winners of the contests were awarded with prizes provided by partners:

The first place in the theater competition was awarded to Timur Amanov, a student of the 9th grade of school no.27. He won a laptop from Bouygues Turkmen.

The first place in the essay contest was won by Leila Djumageldyeva, a student of the 8th grade of school No. 43, she was awarded a Swiss watch from the Tissot brand.

The first place in the photo contest was won by Kirill Melekhov, a student of the 6th grade of school No. 7, he was presented with a tablet from the Embassy of Armenia in Turkmenistan.

The winners of the second places received as a gift French perfumes from La Boutique de Paris and many Swiss accessories.

The winners of the third place were awarded with gift coupons from the Dessange beauty salon and La Tartine cafe.

All participants received prizes from the Canadian Embassy in Ankara.

French is currently the 5th language in the world, the 2nd most learned language (after English) and, above all, the language with the strongest demographic growth. The UN Secretary-General said on the occasion of the International Day Francophonie 2022 that the French language is the link between the continents.

Here are some photos from the event:

///nCa, 14 June 2022 (photo source – French Institute in Turkmenistan)