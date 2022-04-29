President, top officials visit Smart City being built as administrative centre of Ahal province

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, his cabinet team and other top officials visited on Thursday, 28 April 2022, the under-construction administrative centre of the Ahal province, a bold experiment in integrated Smart City that embraces the concept of Internet of Things.

The president toured the sprawling town taking shape fast, and conducted an expanded session of the cabinet of ministers. The central theme was the timely and quality completion of the city and its management. Some other matters were disposed off though not discussed during the meeting.

Administrative Centre of Ahal Province

After listening to reports from several officials on the different aspects of the construction of the city, the president turned to the matters related to its administration.

Shamuhammet Durdylyev has been appointed as the governor of the administrative centre of the Ahal province. Simultaneously, the governorate of the city has been established. For more than 17 years Durdylyev has served in various positions as the DPM for construction and energy, the minister for construction and architecture, and the mayor of Ashgabat.

Deryageldi Orazov has been appointed as the Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the Center of Akhal province. The committee is tasked to ensure quality and timely construction of the administrative centre of the province. The salaries and benefits of the chairman and the members of the committee will be determined by the cabinet of ministers of Turkmenistan.

Organizing Committee for preparation of national teams for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024

An organizing committee has been established for the preparation and participation of the national teams of Turkmenistan in the XXXIII Summer Olympic and XVII Summer Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris in 2024.

Composition of Turkmen side of joint Turkmen-Japanese Economic Committee approved

The composition of the Turkmen side of the joint Turkmen-Japanese Economic Committee has been approved.

Validity of passports of Turkmen citizens stranded in other countries extended

The validity of the passports of the Turkmen citizens stranded in other countries because of pandemic restrictions has been extended up to 31 December 2024. /// nCa, 29 April 2022