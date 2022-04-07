Strengthening training system of the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Services of Central Asia

From April 4-6, the Border Management Programme in Central Asia organised a regional workshop on the development of training system of the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Services of Central Asia.

The workshop looked into advancing training system of the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Services in all five countries of Central Asia through the introduction of the European best practices. To this end, the expert team from the Food and Veterinary Service of the Republic of Latvia and Riga Technical University introduce the principles of competence-based professional development as well as innovative methods and technologies in the training process.

Furthermore, the workshop facilitated cooperation between educational institutions of the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Services in the region by developing plans for the exchange of trainers and agreeing on plans for the introduction of e-learning modules. These activities will be implemented in the upcoming implementation period of the Programme.

The Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA), funded by the European Union (EU), aims to enhance security, stability and sustainable growth in the region, while supporting cross-border cooperation and improving living conditions for people in the border areas of Central Asia. Since its implementation in 2003, BOMCA has played a leading role in strengthening cooperation between border control authorities through the application of the concept of integrated border management, as well as in bringing border control in line with international and EU standards.

BOMCA’s tenth phase, launched in April 2021, covers four areas: institutional development of border management agencies, improvement of detection capacities, trade facilitation, and improvement of cross-border cooperation. With a budget of EUR 21.65 million and an implementation period of 4.5 years, BOMCA 10 is the largest regional initiative in the field. It is implemented by a consortium of border management institutions of selected EU member states and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development led by the State Border Guard for the Republic of Latvia. /// nCa, 7 April 2022 (in cooperation with BOMCA Tashkent, 4 Apr)