Turkmenistan and Russia discuss cooperation in the field of veterinary and phytosanitary control

On 6 December 2022, the negotiations were held in Moscow between Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan Charyar Chetliyev and Deputy Head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) Konstantin Savenkov.

The parties discussed cooperation in the field of veterinary and phytosanitary control, Rosselkhoznadzor said.

During the talks, mutual interest was noted in the development of close partnership relations and further cooperation between the countries under the intergovernmental agreement on plant quarantine cooperation signed in June 2022.

The Russian side stressed the importance of early coordination of protocols on the integration of information systems in the field of plant quarantine, which will allow monitoring of trade flows.

Also, representatives of the Rosselkhoznadzor offered Turkmen specialists to get acquainted with the experience in the field of diagnostics of diseases of animals, birds and food safety on the basis of subordinate laboratories and leading research institutes.

Savenkov told the Turkmen delegation about the activities of the Federal Center for Animal Health Protection, which deals with the development of Rosselkhoznadzor information systems in the field of veterinary medicine, as well as the largest developer and manufacturer of diagnostics and veterinary vaccines, exported to more than 30 countries of the world.

At the end of the talks, the Russian side expressed readiness for a permanent dialogue between the countries, which will optimize and coordinate the joint actions of the competent authorities.

In this context, the importance of prompt and open bilateral reporting about the epizootic and phytosanitary situation was stressed. ///nCa, 8 December 2022