Presidential elections in Turkmenistan – latest updates

The campaigning by the candidate continued on 23 February 2022 at medium pace. The gathering, without any exception, were organized in meeting halls that had the audience about one third of the full capacity because of the social distancing guidelines.

DPM Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the candidate of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, spoke to the voters in the Lebap province.

He promised to remain committed to the 30-years development for the period 2022-2052 that was approved by the Halk Maslahaty during its extraordinary session on 11 February 2022. It was the same session during which President Berdimuhamedov announced his intention to step down.

The other points in the speech of Serdar Berdimuhamedov were similar to the plans shared earlier with the voters in the Dashoguz province.

Dr. Hydyr Nunnaev, the candidate nominated by a citizens’ initiative group from Ashgabat, met the voters in the Dashoguz province. He explained his vision if elected to the office.

Maksatmyrat Ovezgeldiyev, a candidate nominated by a citizens’ initiative group from the Ahal province, made a speech to the voters at the Dashoguz city.

All of the candidates are pitching nearly identical lines with very slight variations. The reason is that all of them support the present course and direction of the development pattern of Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 24 February 2022