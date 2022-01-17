Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan friendship and good neighborliness inviolable

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have been neighbors in peace and harmony since ancient times. Our countries are linked by shared history, culture and values, similarity of languages, traditions and customs.

In 2022, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan celebrate the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are peace-loving countries, good neighbors. Our countries support each other both in bilateral relations and in the international arena.

Uzbekistan export to Turkmenistan agricultural machinery, fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, mineral fertilizers, building materials, chemical, finished textile products and various services. Oil and oil products, mechanical equipment, propylene polymers, and other chemical products are imported from Turkmenistan to our country. Despite the global pandemic-caused negative impacts, trade between the countries in 2020 amounted to US $527 million, which is almost 3 times up than in 2017 (US $177 million). According to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan for 2020, Turkmenistan entered the top ten countries in terms of volume and growth rates in the export of goods (agricultural machinery, fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, mineral fertilizers, building materials, chemical and finished textile products) and services of Uzbekistan.

Our countries are also connected by a major energy route in the region – the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline with an annual capacity of up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas, as well as the implementation of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman transit corridor. The transport sector is also one of the priority areas of cooperation. Mutually integrated roads and railways of our countries perform a transit function for third countries as well. This is evidenced by the automobile and railway bridges “Turkmenabat – Farab” across the Amu Darya River.

The similarity of history, culture and customs that binds the Uzbek and Turkmen peoples is the shared heritage of our peoples. This closeness serves as a solid basis for the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The Turkmen diaspora in Uzbekistan includes 192,000 citizens. We have created all conditions for the preservation and development of their language, culture and customs. There are 44 schools in Uzbekistan that offer Turkmen language education. The Ministry of Public Education publishes textbooks in Turkmen for these schools. Specialists in Turkmen philology are being trained at the Karakalpak State University, and teachers of the Turkmen language are being trained at the Nukus State Pedagogical Institute named after Ajiniyaz.

The opening of a street named after the Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly and a bas-relief with his image in the city of Tashkent, the opening of the Ashgabat park, the establishment of the House of Uzbek-Turkmen Friendship and the Ulli Hovli complex in Khorezm region of Uzbekistan serve as bright symbol of eternal friendship, unity and cultural closeness of the peoples.

In turn, Alisher Navoi Street in Turkmenistan’s capital was inaugurated, and a street named after Uzbekistan’s first President, Islam Karimov, opened in Turkmenabad in the Lebap province.

Furthermore, the good news about the construction of the Tashkent park, which will serve as a vivid symbol of the two peoples’ centuries-old friendship, was met with particular joy in Uzbekistan.

Close neighbors who drink the same river’s water will never be at odds or let each other down; they will always live in peace, harmony, and mutual support, and no forces can break this strong age-old friendship between our peoples. ///nCa, January 14, 2022 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan)