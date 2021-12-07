Club of French-speaking Women met in Ashgabat

Elvira Kadyrova

Last week, a meeting of the Club of French-speaking Women was held at the Yildiz hotel in Ashgabat.

The French Institute in Turkmenistan and the French Embassy supported the event gathered four dozen French-speaking guests. The Club was held in the format of round tables, each dedicated to a certain role of the French language in the life of a modern woman.

The participants of the discussion on the topic “Education”, conducted by teachers and examiners of DELF-DALF Gelen Fatalieva, Leila Durdyeva, and Jennet Hummiyeva, exchanged their opinions on whether the profession of a French-language teacher is a purely female profession.

The round table on “International relations” highlighted the undeniable benefits that French speakers have in an international career. The discussions were attended by the spouse of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Diana Sapiyeva, the national coordinator of the GIZ regional program “Sustainable Land Use in Central Asia” Maya Ashirova, the cultural assistant of the French Institute in Turkmenistan Alfiya Sidorova.

The round table on business topics was quite informative. Elena Spiridonova, Assistant to the General Director, Head of the Department of Translators and CSR of Bouygues Turkmen, Marianna Mammedova, Manager of the Commercial Department, Development Manager of Bouygues Turkmen, Jeren Hangeldieva, Assistant to the Deputy Director of the branch of Vinci Construction Grands Projets, told about their experience regarding competitive advantages of the French language knowledge in a male environment.

All discussions were held in French without translation. French Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ms.Isabelle Guisnel, who moderated the meeting, noted the high level of French of the speakers and the audience.

The French Institute and the France Embassy to Ashgabat play an important role in popularizing French culture and language, which ranks fifth among the most widely spoken languages on the planet. Such meetings and events make a significant contribution to the promotion of the agenda of Turkmen-French relations in the field of culture and education. /// nCa, 7 December 2021