Contactless road transit via Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

Due to the pandemic restrictions, Turkmenistan offers contactless transit via its territory at border checkpoints during international road transport of good, reported the Agency of Automobile, Water Transport and Weight and Dimensional Control of Kyrgyzstan with reference to the Agency “Turkmenautoulaglary” of the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

According to the report, transit via the territory of Turkmenistan is carried out through checkpoints:

Sarakhs (Iran) – Sarakhs (Turkmenistan)

Luftabad (Iran) – Artyk (Turkmenistan)

Alat (Uzbekistan) – Farap (Turkmenistan)

Turkmen company “Ulag ekspeditorcylyk hyzmatlary” is authorized to manage the transport of foreign freight vehicles without drivers within the country.

Contacts: Director – Kaibov Jumadurdy

tel.: (99312) 39-03-78, mobile phone: (99361) 87-00-11, email: ulagexh.hj@gmail.com /// nCa, 30 September 2021