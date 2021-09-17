PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd announces TENDER

“PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd (“PC(T)SB”) inviting all authorized and certified Turkmenistan Insurance Companies to participate in the provision of the following scope of services:

No. Description of Scope of Services Contact Email for application 1 APPOINTMENT OF LOCAL INSURANCE COMPANY FOR THE ENERGY PACKAGE INSURANCE PROGRAM FOR PETRONAS CARIGALI (TURKMENISTAN) SDN BHD (PC(T)SB) BLOCK 1 PETROLEUM OPERATIONS tender.tkm12@petronas.com.my

In order to participate in the provision of the above Scope of Services, the interested Turkmenistan Insurance Companies should provide the following documents:

Application Letter (please indicate the title of Scope of Services);

Authorization Letter signed by the Company Representative affix with company stamp to apply for the provision of this Scope of Services;

Copy of Company Registration and Insurance License certified in Turkmenistan;

The qualified Turkmenistan Insurance Companies shall submit the applications during office hours within ten (10) calendar days from the advertisement date at: 81 (block-B), Saparmyrat Turkmenbashy shayoly, 744027, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan or by email (as per above table).” /// PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd