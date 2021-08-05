Turkmenistan-Tajikistan Summit Talks – 19 Documents Signed – Joint Statement Issued

Elvira Kadyrova and Raviliya Kadyrova

The summit talks between the presidents of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan were held in Ashgabat on Wednesday, 4 August 2021.

President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan is on official visit to Turkmenistan which started on 3 August 2021.

The talks were held in tete-a-tete followed by expanded format with participation of delegations from both sides.

On conclusion of talks the presidents witnessed the signing ceremony of 19 bilateral documents.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Emomali Rahmon signed a joint statement.

Both the presidents addressed a press conference where they summarized the outcome of their talks. They did not take any questions from the media.

Media statement of President Berdimuhamedov (as reported by TDH)

Commenting on the results of the summit meeting, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov especially emphasized the constructive and substantive nature of the talks, which took place in an atmosphere of mutual trust and openness that was traditional for relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the unwavering commitment of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan to close bilateral cooperation meeting the interests of both states was confirmed, the presence of the necessary potential for further intensification of the Turkmen-Tajik dialogue in various fields was noted, and specific areas for further cooperation were identified.

Saying that great attention was paid to the issues of strengthening global peace, stability and security, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that both countries are united in the conviction that all international and internal conflicts should be resolved only by peaceful, negotiated means, in accordance with the norms of international law and the Charter of the United Nations Organization.

It was recognized as necessary to continue close cooperation in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations in solving such urgent problems as disarmament, countering international terrorism, and transborder organized crime.

The head of Turkmenistan noted that special attention at the talks was paid to the processes in Central Asia, and joint efforts to create favorable conditions for enhancing regional cooperation.

Here the positions of our countries are clear, invariable and principled. We advocate the creation of durable and effective mechanisms that would ensure peace and security in Central Asia, the strengthening of good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between the states of the region, its effective integration into world economic relations, the Turkmen leader said.

In this context, the importance of a new format of regional interaction – the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia – was especially emphasized.

Noting that one of the topics of discussion was the situation in neighboring Afghanistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the similarity of the approaches of the Turkmen and Tajik sides to solving the Afghan problem.

The interaction of our countries in the Afghan direction can be of great benefit in the context of international efforts to normalize the political situation in the Afghanistan, restore its economy and social sphere, widely involve this neighboring state in the system of regional and world economic relations, the leader of the nation emphasized, stating the need for more active and broad use of the peacekeeping potential of the international community, primarily the United Nations.

Speaking to reporters, the head of Turkmenistan said that in addition to issues of peace and security, the parties agreed to continue coordinating efforts in such an important area of ​​the global agenda as sustainable development and its components – energy security, development of international transport and transit communications, ecology and environmental protection.

In this context, Turkmenistan is ready to consider constructive initiatives and proposals aimed at developing cooperation with Tajikistan in the energy and transport-transit spheres.

In particular, our countries will coordinate efforts to form a strategic hub of transport, transit and logistics partnerships along the East-West line, work with potential partners at regional and global platforms, in specialized international organizations, financial institutions, the leader of the nation said.

It was noted that special attention in the negotiations was paid to environmental issues, in particular, to further strengthening and improving the activities of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which is an important regional structure aimed at ensuring cooperation in improving the environmental and socio-economic situation in the Aral Sea region.

In addition, issues of trade and economic cooperation were discussed during the talks. It was noted that our countries have all the possibilities to increase the volume of trade, to enter new promising areas of partnership. We came to a common opinion on the need to build up cooperation in this area in accordance with the great potential opportunities of the two states, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov continued, stressing that the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Tajik Commission on Trade and Economic scientific and technical cooperation.

It was reported that the parties agreed to substantively consider measures to expand and diversify mutual trade, intensify investment policy to enter joint projects in industrial cooperation, services and the agricultural sector. In this context, great importance is attached to building up of partnerships between the business communities of the two countries, in connection with which the possibility of creating a joint Business Council on cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan will be studied. An agreement was also reached on substantive consideration of the issues of organizing joint business forums, exhibitions and fairs of commodity producers.

During the meeting, the importance of continuing to maintain high-level bilateral contacts in the cultural and humanitarian sphere was confirmed and it was recognized as necessary to continue further cooperation in this direction. To this end, all conditions should be provided for holding events in both countries on a regular basis with the participation of workers in literature, cinema, musical groups, for organizing sports competitions, the main goal of which is to preserve and enhance the historical, spiritual and cultural heritage of our ancestors.

Taking into account the mutual interest in the national heritage of our countries, it was proposed to study the possibility of organizing the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan in Turkmenistan in 2022. It was also noted that there is a great potential for joint activities in the scientific and educational spheres, in the revival of the richest cultural and historical heritage of the two peoples.

We attach particular importance to relations with Tajikistan. Our countries and peoples are linked by centuries-old traditions of good neighborliness, common history, culture, and spiritual values.

For Turkmenistan, the Republic of Tajikistan is an important and reliable partner, relations with which we are building for the long term, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

It was emphasized that both sides have an understanding and conviction that close multifaceted cooperation is developing for the benefit of the two peoples, meets their fundamental interests, and contributes to the stability of regional and international processes.

Expressing deep satisfaction with the results of the talks, which resulted in the signing of a solid package of bilateral documents, the head of Turkmenistan expressed deep gratitude to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and members of his delegation for the great work done.

In conclusion, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed his best wishes for peace, well-being and prosperity to the brotherly people of Tajikistan.

Media statement of President Rahmon (as carried by official website of President of Tajikistan)

First of all, I would like to once again express my sincere gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan, my friend, dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich, for the invitation to pay a state visit to Turkmenistan.

It is significant that my visit to friendly Turkmenistan is taking place on the eve of the most important event in our countries – the 30th anniversary of state independence.

I am an immediate witness of how Turkmenistan has developed at an accelerated pace over the past years, how the image of Ashgabat has changed.

The potential of the agro-industrial complex, light and oil and gas industries, as well as other socio-economic spheres has been dynamically building up in the country.

In all this, of course, there is a great merit of the respected Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich, who makes all his efforts for the benefit of his people.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to congratulate you, dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich, and in your person the friendly people of Turkmenistan on this anniversary date.

Over the thirty years of independence, our countries have accumulated a lot of experience in creative interstate cooperation.

Based on this experience, we intend to further promote the entire complex of Tajik-Turkmen relations, which today have a strategic character.

During today’s talks, we discussed in detail the state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations within the framework of the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

In this context, I would like to note the importance of the bilateral documents signed today, which significantly complement the legal framework of our relations, especially in the trade and economic dimension.

We have reached agreements on expanding the range of our cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

Special attention was paid to increasing the volume of mutual trade and expanding its range, taking into account the potential of the parties.

We noted that there is a great reserve in the field of industrial cooperation and agreed to start exchanging experience in the field of light industry, in particular in the textile industry, as well as deep processing of cotton.

We also spoke in favor of expanding ties in such basic sectors of the economy as energy and agriculture.

We stressed the great potential for cooperation in the transport and communication sphere and spoke in favor of expanding transit traffic.

The Tajik side is convinced that the establishment of new forms of cooperation in these areas can become a significant factor for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

During the talks, special attention was paid to cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

We are confident that this activity contributes to the maintaining and strengthening of spiritual and cultural relations between our fraternal peoples.

Agreements were reached to intensify contacts in the fields of science and technology, education, culture and art.

We also agreed on close cooperation in the fields of tourism, sports and youth policy.

Today we noted the importance of establishing close cooperation in the field of healthcare.

Cooperation between medical educational institutions will be expanded.

Specialists of the two countries will start implementing projects aimed at exchanging experience in the field of diagnostics, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.

The potential of our regions will be more actively taped.

A document on cooperation between Sughd and Akhal regions was signed today.

Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are important participants in regional and international processes.

We had a thorough exchange of views on the entire set of topical issues of a regional and international nature.

The importance of further coordination of efforts and enhancing cooperation on the platforms of international and regional organizations, of which both sides are members, was noted.

We also noted the urgency of strengthening the key role of the UN and its institutions in addressing global issues of ensuring sustainable development, strengthening security and stability.

We support the continuation of the practice of mutual support for each other’s candidates and initiatives on multilateral platforms, primarily in the UN.

During the negotiations, we focused on the issues of climate change and the problem of rapid melting of glaciers.

We are grateful to our Turkmen friends for supporting our initiatives to declare 2025 the International Year of Glacier Protection and to create a special International fund for Glacier Preservation.

The focus was on security issues.

We call for strengthening cooperation in countering international terrorism, extremism, illegal drug and arms trafficking, illegal migration and other forms of transnational organized crime.

We discussed in detail the Afghan problem, on which our countries generally proceed from common positions.

We call for further joint actions to help restore peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The results of today’s negotiations, without exaggeration, allow us to look into the foreseeable future of our countries’ partnership with optimism and good hopes.

I have invited the distinguished President of Turkmenistan to pay a visit to Tajikistan at a convenient time for him.

Also, with great pleasure I invited the distinguished Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich to take part in the SCO summit next month in Dushanbe as an honorary guest of the Chairman.

We will be glad to see you on Tajik soil.

I thank you once again, dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich, and in your person the glorious people of Turkmenistan for the warm welcome and traditional hospitality.

Documents signed

The following documents were signed in the presence of both the presidents:

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan The program of trade and economic cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2021–2023 Agreement between the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Trade and Economic Development of the Republic of Tajikistan on the establishment of trading houses in Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan “Roadmap” to increase trade between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2022–2023 Agreement on the establishment of a Business Council between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on industrial cooperation Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of tourism The program of cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of culture and art for 2022-2024 Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of railway transport Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on the carriage and transit of goods and passengers Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of supplies of petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas The plan of joint measures for the implementation of the Agreement on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of Turkmenistan on the mutual recognition of licenses for construction activities The Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Agency for Drug Control under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Agreement on cooperation between the khyakimlik of the Akhal velayat of Turkmenistan and the executive body of state power of the Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan Agreement on cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Turkmenistan and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of youth policy Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on mutual trips of citizens dated December 30, 1999 The Program of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2021–2023 Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Committee for Water Resources of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan

In addition, the presidents signed a joint statement.

Turkmenistan-Tajikistan Joint Statement

At the invitation of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Turkmenistan took place on 4-5 August 2021.

During the talks held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the President of Turkmenistan held a constructive exchange of views on the entire range of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as on topical regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Heads of State stressed the importance of the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on 2 November 2017 and noted with satisfaction the high level of bilateral relations of a strategic nature.

Realizing the high responsibility for preserving the long-standing ties of friendship and good-neighborliness, the Parties confirmed their determination to further develop the relations of strategic partnership between the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in every possible way.

Emphasizing the importance of an active political dialogue for the progressive development of long-term relations between the two states, the Heads of State called for further expansion of trusting and constructive contacts at the highest, high and other levels.

The Presidents, having discussed the practical implementation of the previously signed bilateral documents, stressed the high level of development of international relations in political, trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

The Heads of State expressed their belief that the stable and trust-based nature of relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan meets the vital and long-term interests of the peoples of the two countries, and also serves as a key factor in ensuring peace, stability and security in the region.

Touching upon regional issues, the Heads of State noted the interrelationship of the problems of security and socio-economic development of States and spoke in favor of the prevention and peaceful settlement of conflicts, the development of full-scale regional cooperation.

In this context, the Parties stressed that the early political stabilization and socio-economic recovery of Afghanistan are crucial for ensuring security and stability in the region. The Heads of State noted the importance of implementing regional and international infrastructure projects that contribute to the sustainable development of this country.

The President of Turkmenistan highly appreciated the measures taken by the Republic of Tajikistan to encourage the efforts of multilateral platforms aimed at resolving the situation in Afghanistan. In this context, the importance of holding a Ministerial meeting of the “Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process” initiative in the capital of Tajikistan on 29-30 March 2021 was emphasized.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan highly appreciated the efforts of Turkmenistan to implement infrastructure transit-transport, energy and other projects that contribute to the involvement of Afghanistan in the system of world economic relations. In this regard, the importance of these processes in the context of strengthening regional and international economic cooperation was emphasized.

The Presidents stressed the importance of holding regular Consultative meetings of the Heads of Central Asian States, which contribute to strengthening friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual trust in the region.

The Heads of State noted the need for further development of cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, transnational organized crime and other challenges and threats to international security, both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international oragnizations.

The Presidents stressed the importance of further expanding mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, increasing the volume of mutual trade and expanding its range.

The Heads of State stressed the need to further strengthen the role of the Joint Tajik-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation as an effective mechanism of interstate interaction, and noted the outcomes of its tenth meeting held on 28-29 July 2021 in Dushanbe.

The parties noted the existence of favorable conditions for further expansion of cooperation in the field of transport, energy, industry, trade and agriculture. In this regard, they called for the need to further stimulate business ties, mutual acquaintance with products produced in the two countries, study export-import opportunities and search for new forms of promoting economic cooperation.

The Heads of State, taking into account the mutual interest of the Parties in the integrated and rational use of water and energy resources in Central Asia, noted the importance of existing and under construction hydropower facilities on transboundary watercourses, taking into account the interests of all countries in the region to promote the socio-economic development of Central Asia.

The Heads of State noted the progress made within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea during the presidency of Turkmenistan and the efforts of the current chairmanship of the Republic of Tajikistan to further revitalize the activities of the Fund, including improving its organizational structure and legal framework, prioritizing climate change issues and deepening regional cooperation. The parties stressed that the recently adopted Program of the Aral Sea Basin (PBAM-4) will serve as an important tool for the development and implementation of national and regional projects to improve the water management, environmental and socio-economic situation in the region.

The Presidents confirmed that the deepening of close cooperation in the transport and communication sphere is of key importance for the development of international trade between countries and regions.

In this regard, the Heads of State noted the importance of developing transport infrastructure, further improving the quality of transport services and creating favorable conditions for the all types of transport engaged in transportation between the two countries and transit through their territories.

The Presidents of the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan paid special attention to cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, emphasizing the importance of contacts between relevant organizations and culture and arts communities, educational institutions and the mass media. An agreement was reached to intensify cooperation in the field of science and technology.

The heads of State called for further expansion of inter-parliamentary ties.

The Presidents of the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan stressed the need for further improvement and expansion of the legal framework of bilateral cooperation. In this regard, the Heads of State stressed the importance of the bilateral intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents signed during the visit, which will serve to further strengthen relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The Presidents of the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan noted the closeness or coincidence of positions on key issues of international policy, confirmed their intention to intensify mutually beneficial cooperation on the world stage.

The Presidents noted the need to coordinate efforts within the framework of universal international and regional organizations, of which the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are members. The Heads of State reaffirmed the importance of enhancing the role of the United Nations and its institutions in addressing global issues, ensuring sustainable development, strengthening security and stability in the world.

The President of Turkmenistan expressed support for the candidacy of the Republic of Tajikistan for election to non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2028-2029.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan expressed support for Turkmenistan’s candidacy for election to the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2031-2032.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the President of Turkmenistan welcomed the adoption of the resolution of the UN General Assembly “UN Conference on the Midterm Comprehensive Review of the achievement of the goals of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2028″.

The President of Turkmenistan expressed support for the initiative of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to declare 2025 the International Year of Glacier Preservation and the establishment of a special International Fund for the Protection of Glaciers.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan expressed support for the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan to develop a UN Strategy aimed at implementing measures for the development of low-carbon energy, as well as the creation under the auspices of the UN of an international “Road Map” for the development of hydrogen as one of the priority areas in the energy sector.

The Presidents expressed confidence that the present negotiations and the documents signed during the visit will give a new impetus to the further development of bilateral cooperation in various spheres, will serve the interests of the fraternal peoples of the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, and will contribute to the growth of their well-being in every possible way.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the hospitality, warm and friendly reception provided to the Tajik delegation and invited the President of Turkmenistan to visit the Republic of Tajikistan at a convenient time for him. The invitation was gratefully accepted. The dates of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

Ashgabat, 4 August 2021

Visit to mausoleum of first president of Turkmenistan, national memorial complex – official dinner

President Rahmon visited the village Kipchak where he placed flowers at the mausoleum of the first president of Turkmenistan, Saparmurat Niyazov.

He visited the national memorial complex Halk Hakydasy.

In the evening an official dinner was hosted in honour of the Tajik president and his delegation. /// nCa, 5 August 2021 (pictures credit TDH)