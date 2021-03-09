Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Turkmenistan

On March 6, 2021, a batch of COVID-19 vaccines provided by the Government of China to Turkmenistan was delivered to the city of Turkmenabat.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, as well as the Hyakimlik of the Lebap velayat met vaccines at the airport.

Qian Naicheng noted that as a country that was the first to fight the epidemic, China quickly took control of it on its territory and was the first to start international cooperation in the fight against the epidemic.

China is also in the first row of countries in the world in the development of vaccines, through practical actions it has implemented the concept of the Community of a common destiny of humanity and has demonstrated a responsible approach to its obligations as a major country.

The Chinese side is actively fulfilling the solemn promise of Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, to make vaccines available to the whole world. China has already provided vaccines to the COVID-19 Vaccination Program (COVAX) and many countries, and thus has made a worthy contribution to ensuring the availability of vaccinations.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, in the spirit of mutual assistance and support to each other, China and Turkmenistan have developed close cooperation in the prevention of the epidemic. This time, overcoming various real difficulties, China gives priority to Turkmenistan with a batch of vaccines against COVID-19, which serves as another vivid example of the Chinese-Turkmen community of common destiny.

The epidemic has not yet receded and the Chinese side is ready, together with the Turkmen side, to unite their efforts, to continue to contribute to the construction of the Community of the common destiny of mankind, as well as to bring the Sino-Turkmen relations to a new level.

Representatives of the Turkmen side thanked the Chinese side for the provided vaccines against COVID-19 and noted that the Turkmen side is closely monitoring the results achieved by the Chinese side in the fight against the epidemic.

China’s COVID-19 vaccines are safe and reliable and have already received high praise from the international community.

The Turkmen side expressed confidence that the Chinese vaccines will certainly help Turkmenistan to better prevent the epidemic and ensure the health of its people. /// nCa, 9 March 2021 (in cooperation with Embassy of China in Turkmenistan