Turkmenistan refutes rumors of death of Berdymuhamedov – originator of rumor retracts statement

By

nCa News

The government of Turkmenistan through its embassy in Moscow has refuted the rumors about the death of President Berdymuhamedov.

“This is an absolute lie. We refute these reports.” said a representative of the embassy, as reported by TASS.

Meanwhile, Aslan Rubaev, who was the originator of the rumor, has retracted his statement. In his facebook post, Rubaev says that the information about the death [of the Turkmen president] was not confirmed.

He says that the source that provided him with the news has now refuted it.

His facebook post says, “Apologies to the families and friends of the President and all the citizens of Turkmenistan.”

Aslan Rubaev is the director of the center for monitoring of the Eurasian problem, an entity that apparently doesn’t have any website. /// nCa, 22 July 2019

