State Visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan: A New Chapter in Strategic Partnership

On 24–25 November 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov paid a state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The summit talks were held at the Akorda Palace on 25 November, in a narrow and an expanded formats with the participation of official delegations.

Both leaders emphasized the special closeness of the Kazakh and Turkmen peoples, united by a common history, language, culture, and spiritual values. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called Turkmenistan a “strategic partner and fraternal state,” while Serdar Berdimuhamedov confirmed that relations between the two countries are developing on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and good-neighborliness, covering a wide range of areas in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Following the talks, the heads of state signed a Joint Statement. In total, 15 documents were signed during the visit. The package of documents covers such areas as culture and humanitarian cooperation, migration policy, social protection, agriculture, transport and logistics, healthcare and medical industry, interregional cross-border cooperation, science, and media.

Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov addressed representatives of the media, giving their assessment of the talks.

Expanded-format negotiations

During the talks, priority areas of bilateral cooperation were discussed. In particular, issues of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction, as well as transport and logistics cooperation, were considered. Special attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in the fields of energy, industrial cooperation, agriculture, IT, education, and medicine.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that active and productive contacts have been established between the two countries at all levels. Work is underway between the governments, and interagency ties are being strengthened. Both states also effectively interact within multilateral platforms. According to Tokayev, Astana and Ashgabat share a common vision and similar approaches to many issues on the regional and international agenda.

Tokayev paid special attention to trade and economic interaction. Over the past five years, the volume of mutual trade has increased more than fourfold and exceeded half a billion dollars.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, approximately 140 companies with Turkmen capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, making a significant contribution to the strengthening of economic ties between the two nations. Meanwhile, Kazakhstani investments in the Turkmen economy have already surpassed $120 million.

Tokayev noted the steady expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties. The President recalled the holding of cross Days of Culture of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as well as the opening of monuments to outstanding figures who made a significant contribution to the spiritual and cultural heritage of the two peoples.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners in Central Asia.

“Our states are united by a common historical roots, spiritual closeness of cultural values, as well as traditions and customs that are carefully preserved and passed down from generation to generation. In the political-diplomatic sphere, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan carry out constructive interaction on topical issues of the global agenda related to ensuring peace, security, strengthening energy stability, developing transport connectivity, achieving sustainable development goals, and combating climate change,” he said.

The President reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to further strengthening partnerships within the framework of the Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Heads of State, the “CA+” formats, and other platforms of regional cooperation.

Particular attention was given to the decision of including Azerbaijan as a full-fledged participant in the Consultative Meetings of Central Asian Heads of State. Such an expansion would enhance the significance of the regional format and foster deeper connectivity between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized, in the environmental sphere it is necessary to strengthen cooperation on waste processing projects, “green” construction, and protection of the ecosystems of the Aral and Caspian Seas.

In discussing trade and economic partnership, the President of Turkmenistan reaffirmed the country’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan in the energy sector, while expressing openness to sharing expertise in enhancing hydrocarbon extraction efficiency and advancing environmental safety standards.

He further underscored the importance of broadening collaboration across key industries, including electric power, chemical production, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, textiles, petrochemicals, gas processing, and urban development.

Transport and logistics were named among the strategic areas of partnership. Efforts are currently underway to improve connectivity between the two countries. In early November, a road bridge across the Garabogazköl Bay was commissioned, and construction of a highway from the city of Turkmenbashi to the Turkmen-Kazakh state border continues.

The digital economy and innovation are also an important area of bilateral cooperation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

The agro-industrial complex remains one of the key areas of cooperation. Rational use of water resources was mentioned among the topical issues of the bilateral and regional agenda.

An important component of bilateral cooperation is the cultural-humanitarian sphere, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, noting broad opportunities for developing relations in such areas as science, education, healthcare, physical culture, and sports.

Award ceremony

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov the highest state award of Kazakhstan — the Order of the Golden Eagle (“Altyn Qyran”) — for his outstanding personal contribution to strengthening friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked for the high award, emphasizing that he regards it “as a sign of high respect for the people of Turkmenistan, evidence of the strong friendship and good-neighborliness that have united our peoples for many centuries.”

Signed Documents

Following the negotiations, the Presidents signed a Joint Statement.

In the presence of the heads of state, members of the official delegations exchanged the following intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents:

Agreement on Cooperation in the Cultural and Humanitarian Sphere between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Turkmenistan; Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Migration between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Turkmenistan; Agreement on Information Interaction in the Field of Pension Provision between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan; Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the Legal Sphere between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the Field of Veterinary Medicine; Memorandum of Understanding between the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Research Institute of Grain Crops of the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan; Plan of Joint Actions for the Further Expansion of Cooperation in the Transport Sector between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan for 2026–2027; Plan of Main Measures for the Development of Cooperation between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan for 2026–2027; Memorandum between the Akimat of Mangystau Region of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Khakimlik of Balkan Velayat of Turkmenistan on Mutual Understanding in the Development of Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical, and Cultural-Humanitarian Cooperation; Memorandum on Cooperation in the Field of Science between the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan; Agreement on Cooperation in the Information Sphere between the “Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan” and the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography.

In addition, as a result of meetings held by the Turkmen delegation with Kazakh counterparts on the sidelines of the visit, the following documents were signed:

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Education and Sports and the Non-Profit Joint-Stock Company “Kazakh Academy of Sport and Tourism”;

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Turkmen State Institute of Culture and the Non-Commercial Joint-Stock Company “International University of Tourism and Hospitality”;

Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Museum of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan and the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the Committee of Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Memorandum between the Telecommunications Company “Türkmentelekom” and the Limited Liability Partnership “TNS-Plus” on the Intentions to Construct a Cable Border Crossing and Connect Backbone Telecommunication Networks at the Turkmenistan–Republic of Kazakhstan Border.

Focus of the Talks: Economy, Energy, Transport

As became clear from the statements of Presidents Tokayev and Berdimuhamedov at the joint press briefing, trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan is developing dynamically and has a strategic character. Both countries expressed full satisfaction with the volume and quality of cooperation.

“For Turkmenistan, the Republic of Kazakhstan is a fraternal country, a good neighbor, and a reliable strategic partner. Our states share a common understanding and deep conviction that comprehensive and multifaceted cooperation serves the good of our peoples, meets their fundamental interests, and contributes to strengthening stability and positive development of regional and international processes,” the President of Turkmenistan said at the press briefing.

The development of trade and economic cooperation is focused on several key areas and is characterized by the following indicators:

Over the past five years, the volume of mutual trade has increased more than fourfold. Trade turnover between the countries steadily exceeds US $ 500 million. The parties agreed to take the necessary steps to increase mutual trade to 1 billion dollars.

To achieve this goal, Kazakhstan proposed adopting a Plan of Measures to Increase Trade Turnover.

A decision was made to establish trade houses on a reciprocal basis to support businesspeople from both countries.

The volume of Kazakhstani investments in the Turkmen economy has exceeded $120 million.

Around 140 companies with Turkmen capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, making a significant contribution to strengthening economic ties.

During the talks, issues of intensifying investment policy were discussed to implement large-scale joint projects in the field of industrial cooperation.

Detailed attention was given to prospects for increasing supplies of Kazakh wheat to the Turkmen market. As President Tokayev stated at the press briefing, there are also reserves for expanding exports from Kazakhstan of vegetable oils, pasta products, and meat and dairy products.

In addition, the parties touched upon the prospects of building a grain terminal on the Turkmen-Afghan border.

The transit and transport sector has acquired strategic importance under current conditions and is a key component of bilateral interaction.

“In the current geopolitical and geo-economic situation, the task of intensifying the work of existing transport and transit corridors in the East–West and North–South directions is particularly relevant,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated.

The Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway is recognized as a vital component of the North–South transport corridor.

President Tokayev highlighted that, in the first ten months of this year, cargo transportation along these routes reached 1.5 million tons, reflecting a 14% increase.

Efforts are underway to optimize tariffs and streamline administrative procedures, while border infrastructure is being actively developed and checkpoints modernized.

At the same time, progress is being made toward connecting road infrastructure along the Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz–Kazakhstan border route.

“We agreed to fully utilize the transport and logistics capabilities of the Caspian ports of Aktau, Kuryk, and Turkmenbashi to intensify container transportation,” Tokayev emphasized.

Furthermore, during the negotiations, prospects were discussed for constructing a railway line toward South Asia via Afghanistan.

As a result of the talks, the Plan of Joint Actions for the Further Expansion of Cooperation in the Transport Sector for 2026–2027 was signed.

According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan has for many years been a reliable partner in the transit of Turkmen natural gas to China. Following the negotiations in Astana, the parties agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of ongoing projects in gas processing and the development of gas transportation infrastructure, including under the Agreement on Strategic Cooperation in the Development of the Gas Industry signed in 2024.

Cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan can be expanded through new sectors

Trade and economic interaction can be significantly broadened by incorporating new areas.

As President Berdimuhamedov stated, Turkmenistan has considerable potential to expand partnership in the electric power sector and the chemical industry.

Kazakhstan invited the Turkmen side to participate in joint projects on the digitalization of public services and the introduction of IT technologies.

In agriculture, memorandums of understanding were signed on cooperation in veterinary medicine and on scientific-research collaboration in the field of grain crops.

In the transport sphere, the parties agreed to consider launching direct commercial flights between cities of the two countries.

In the humanitarian and scientific-educational sphere, Kazakhstan proposed opening a branch of one of its leading universities in Turkmenistan.

Visit to the AI Centre

President Berdimuhamedov visited the International Artificial Intelligence Centre “Alem.AI” in Astana, which was established to advance technologies, knowledge, and innovation in the field of artificial intelligence. The centre is one of Kazakhstan’s strategic projects aimed at positioning the country among global leaders in high-tech industries.

Its main tasks include supporting new technological and economic developments, creating a comprehensive environment for scientific research, startups, and the implementation of cutting-edge AI solutions, training specialists, and exporting AI solutions.

The state visit to Kazakhstan wrapped up

On the same day, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov wrapped up his visit to Kazakhstan and returned to Ashgabat. ///nCa, 26 November 2025 (photo credit — official website of the President of Kazakhstan “Akorda”, graphs – nCa)