Turkmenistan Adopts 2026 State Budget

At the latest session, the Parliament of Turkmenistan adopted the Law “On the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2026.” The full text of the Law has been published in Turkmenistan’s print and electronic media.

As reported by the state news agency TDH, the 2026 state budget of Turkmenistan provides for accelerated development of the country’s core economic sectors, including fuel and energy complex, construction and industry, agriculture, transport and communications, textile and food industries, and others.

As in previous years, the largest share of budget funds is allocated to financing the social sphere, including education, healthcare, culture, sports, the state social security system, and housing and communal services.

The Mejlis (Parliament) also unanimously adopted a Resolution “On the Execution of the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2024.”

According to the Mejlis Resolution, the execution of the 2024 State Budget of Turkmenistan was approved with revenues exceeding 130 billion manat (US $ 37.1 billion) and expenditures amounting to 116 billion manat (US $ 33.1 billion).

The Law of Turkmenistan on the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2026

(unofficial translation)

Article 1

To approve the State Budget of Turkmenistan for 2026 for income and expenditure in the total amount of 131,845.1 million manat (US $ 37,670 billion)*, including the first-level budget for income and expenditure in the total sum of million 36,500.0 manat (US $ 10,428 billion).

Article 2

To approve the Centralized budget of Turkmenistan for 2026 for income and expenditure in the total amount of 119,703.3 million manat (US $ 34,201 billion), including the first-level budget for income and expenditure in the total amount of сумме 24,358.2 million manat (US $ 6,959 billion).

Article 3

Establish standards for deductions from national taxes to the budgets of the city of Ashgabat, Arkadag city and provinces for 2026 in the following amounts:

From Value Added Tax (VAT) From Profit Tax From Subsoil Use Tax Ashgabat City 5.1% 5.0% 6.0% Arkadag City 100.0% 100.0% 0% Ahal province 96.0% 96.0% 97.0% Balkan province 25.0% 25.0% 24.0% Dashoguz province 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Lebap province 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Mary province 80.0% 81.0% 81.0%

Article 4

To allocate in 2026 from the Centralized budget of Turkmenistan allotments to the provinces in the amount of 3,379.2 million manat (US$ 0.96 billion) to ensure the balance of their budgets, including:

Arkadag city 256.9 million manats (US $ 73.4 million)

Dashoguz province 1,911.3 million manats (US $ 546 million)

Lebap province 1,211.0 million manats (US $ 346 million)

Article 5

To approve local budgets in the amount of 15,521.0 million manat (US $ 4.43 billion), including the budgets of the city of Ashgabat, Arkadag city and provinces in the following amounts:

Ashgabat city – 2,742.8 million manat (US $ 784 billion)

Arkadag city – 299.9 million manat (US $ 85.7 billion)

Ahal province – 1,893.8 million manat (US $ 0.54 billion)

Balkan province – 1,662.3 million manat (US $ 0.47 billion)

Dashoguz province – 2,808.7 million manat (US $ 0.8 billion)

Lebap province – 3,125.6 million manat (US $ 0.89 billion)

Mary province – 2,987.9 million manat (US $ 0.85 billion)

Article 6

The wages, pensions, state benefits and student allowances are the protected items of expenditures of the State Budget of Turkmenistan.

Article 7

To establish that in the case of the occurrence of a budget deficit, sources of funding are funds from government borrowing and (or) resulting balances of budgetary funds in accordance with the legislation of Turkmenistan.

To establish that additional revenues coming to the State Budget of Turkmenistan in 2026 from other sources, as well as the amount of excess of income over expenses, shall be allocated in priority order to pay off debts on bank loans, to finance areas of ensuring sustainable socio-economic development of the state.

Article 8

To prescribe the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan to make the necessary refinements in the State Budget of Turkmenistan indicators for 2026 arising from the laws of Turkmenistan, decrees, orders and resolutions of the President of Turkmenistan, and also allocate, when necessary, funds saved from expenditure in the implementation of Centralized and Local budgets, for other items of expenditure.

Article 9

To establish that if pension contributions for compulsory state pension insurance are received in excess of the stipulated plan for the budget revenues of the Pension Fund of Turkmenistan, payment to the Pension Fund of Turkmenistan may be made in excess of the established State Budget expenditure plan.

President of Turkmenistan

Serdar Berdimuhamedov

*Turkmenistan Central Bank exchange rate US $ 1 = Manat 3.50

///nCa, 24 November 2025