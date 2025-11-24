10th Meeting of the Turkmenistan-Tatarstan Working Group Held in Ashgabat: New Areas for Cooperation Growth outlined

The 10th meeting of the Joint Turkmenistan-Tatarstan Working Group on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical, and Cultural Cooperation took place in Ashgabat on 20–21 November 2025. The delegation from the Republic of Tatarstan was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Korobchenko.

Opening the meeting, the co-chairs noted the high level of bilateral relations built on mutual trust and mutual benefit, and reaffirmed their readiness to fully utilize the existing potential for implementing joint projects.

Key topics included the practical implementation of previously reached agreements and the search for new promising areas of cooperation. The parties particularly highlighted:

Trade and economic cooperation

Oil and gas and energy sectors

Industry, transport, communications, and IT

Textile industry, agriculture, and environmental protection

Science, education, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals

Culture, sports, and youth policy

Turkmenistan Interested in Tatarstan’s Experience in Aviation and Shipbuilding

Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Perhat Yagshiyev stated that the country sees significant reserves for expanding economic interaction, especially in aircraft manufacturing, helicopter manufacturing, and shipbuilding.

“Tatarstan is one of the most developed regions in Russia in terms of industrial production. We are interested in your experience in aviation production, helicopter manufacturing, and shipbuilding,” Yagshiyev emphasized.

He also reminded that Turkmenistan annually produces more than 20 million tons of petroleum products and has a wide range of chemical, construction, textile, and agricultural products, which creates a solid foundation for deeper cooperation.

Tatarstan to Open a Trade House in Turkmenistan

Oleg Korobchenko announced plans to open a Trade House of the Republic of Tatarstan in Turkmenistan.

“During the bilateral meeting, our representative of the Tatarstan Trade House expressed the decision to open a Tatarstan Trade House here in order to significantly increase our trade turnover,” he said.

According to the minister, in 2024 the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan amounted to approximately $35 million, and by the end of 2025 the parties expect to raise it to $50 million.

Participants emphasized that Turkmenistan’s favorable investment climate and the country’s growing international reputation as a reliable partner create a solid foundation for implementing new joint projects.

Education in the Spotlight

Cooperation in culture, sports, and youth policy was also discussed during the meeting.

“A large number of students from Turkmenistan are studying in Kazan; we need to turn their potential into joint projects and enterprises that will bring significant growth to the economies of Turkmenistan, Russia, and Tatarstan,” Oleg Korobchenko told Turkmen journalists in an interview.

Students from Turkmenistan rank first in number in Tatarstan – more than 9,000 people.///nCa, 24 November 2025