World Children’s Day in Turkmenistan: A Celebration of Inclusion and Support for Children with Disabilities

A vibrant festive event dedicated to World Children’s Day under the motto “Neutrality and Humanism: Comprehensive Support for an Inclusive Future” will take place in Ashgabat on 22 November, according to the UNICEF Representative Office in Turkmenistan.

The day will showcase the comprehensive, multi-sectoral support provided to children with disabilities in Turkmenistan. Education, healthcare, social protection, rehabilitation, sports, and community support — each of these areas matters. Only together do they create a society where every child feels needed, accepted, and happy.

Date: 22 November 2025, 09:00–12:00

Venue: Tennis Complex of the Olympic Town (Ashgabat)

Admission: Free

The programme includes:

Thematic zones — an opportunity to learn how cross-sectoral support for children with disabilities works and to ask questions to experts in education, healthcare, social protection, and rehabilitation.

Inclusive tennis masterclasses — children with and without disabilities will be able to play together on the same court.

A joyful festive atmosphere where the main stars are children and their smiles.

Families with children, specialists, students, teachers, representatives of partner organizations, and everyone who cares about building an inclusive and friendly society are warmly invited.

///nCa, 20 November 2025