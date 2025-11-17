Tariq Saeedi

As the world turns its eyes toward Ashgabat this December 12, 2025, for the grand international conference commemorating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, it’s hard not to feel a spark of optimism amid the usual chaos of global affairs.

Heads of state and government from across the globe are set to gather in the Turkmen capital, not just to celebrate a diplomatic milestone, but to reflect on what neutrality truly means in a divided world.

Turkmenistan, that enigmatic Central Asian nation with its vast deserts and rich cultural tapestry, declared its neutrality back in 1995, a status recognized by the United Nations and upheld ever since. It’s a commitment to staying out of military alliances, avoiding conflicts, and fostering dialogue over division.

Let’s talk about the human dimension of neutrality.

I can’t help but see neutrality not just as a political stance, but as something deeply human—a reflection of our better instincts in the face of our all-too-common flaws.

Think about it: neutrality is like the quiet strength of fairness in everyday life. We’ve all been in situations where emotions run high, where the urge to pick sides feels almost primal, driven by loyalty, fear, or that sneaky bias we pick up from our surroundings. Yet, there’s something profoundly admirable about stepping back, creating space for justice to breathe.

It’s the parent mediating between squabbling kids, refusing to favor one over the other, or the friend who listens without judgment when you’re venting about a feud.

Neutrality demands we override those base urges—the instinct to lash out or align with the familiar—and instead cultivate impartiality. It’s about acknowledging our prejudices, those invisible filters shaped by upbringing, media, or personal grudges, and consciously setting them aside.

In a person, this trait builds trust; it turns potential enemies into allies, or at least into people who can share a table without drawing knives. Turkmenistan’s neutrality embodies this on a national scale, a country choosing to be the steady mediator in a region often fraught with tensions, proving that restraint isn’t weakness but a form of quiet power.

And isn’t this exactly what we need more of in international relations?

In a world where superpowers jostle for influence, where proxy wars simmer and alliances shift like sand dunes, neutrality stands as a beacon for sustainable diplomacy. It’s indispensable because, at the end of the day, there are human beings on both sides of every negotiating table—flawed, emotional, and capable of both great harm and profound empathy.

Without neutral ground, literally and figuratively, conflicts escalate into endless cycles of retaliation. But introduce neutrality, and suddenly there’s room for dialogue, for bridging divides that seem insurmountable.

Look at how neutral states like Switzerland or Austria have historically hosted peace talks, providing safe havens where warring parties can drop their guards just enough to listen. Turkmenistan has played a similar role, promoting energy cooperation and cultural exchanges without entangling itself in geopolitical games.

This approach doesn’t just prevent wars; it builds lasting partnerships, fostering economic ties and mutual respect that outlast fleeting alliances.

Of course, embracing neutrality isn’t easy—it requires overcoming the perceived safety of bias, the comfort of echo chambers where everyone agrees with you. But the rewards are immense: a more stable world where justice isn’t a zero-sum game, but a shared pursuit.

As leaders convene in Ashgabat next month, let’s hope they carry this human essence of neutrality back home. After all, in the grand theater of international relations, it’s not the loudest voices that endure, but the impartial ones that pave the way for true progress.

Turkmenistan’s 30 years of neutrality remind us that peace isn’t an accident; it’s a choice, one that starts with the simple, human act of being fair. /// nCa, 17 November 2025



