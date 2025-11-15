Embassy of China in Turkmenistan hosts event “For the Sino-Turkmen Friendship—Together Towards the Future”

On November 14, 2025, a friendly event “For the Sino-Turkmen Friendship—Together Towards the Future” was jointly organized by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Turkmenistan, the Center for Support of the Disabled of Turkmenistan, and the NGO “Ýenme” of Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by Chinese Ambassador Ji Shumin and diplomats from the Embassy, the Head of the Organizational and Political Work Department of the Ashgabat City Committee of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, the Deputy Director, and volunteers from School No. 18.

Ambassador Ji Shumin delivered a speech and entrusted the two organizations with table tennis equipment, stationery, etc.

Following the gift-giving ceremony, the Ambassador and diplomats, along with children and volunteers, played ping-pong. The event was warm and cheerful.

Speech by Mr. Ji Shumin, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan, at the gift presentation ceremony under the theme “For the Sino-Turkmen Friendship—Together Towards the Future”.

Dear Muradov Khydyr,

Dear Principal Gulshat,

Dear friends,

I am very pleased to be present at today’s event under the theme “For the Sino-Turkmen Friendship—Together Towards the Future.”

We are pleased to note that under the far-sighted and wise leadership of the esteemed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the esteemed Arkadag, National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the fraternal Turkmen people have achieved outstanding success in their development in the era of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care and a number of reputable social organizations provide significant care and powerful support to socially vulnerable groups, creating unique opportunities for them in education, healthcare, employment, and personal development.

I am glad that my Turkmen friends shared with me their impressions of their trip to China and the ping-pong competition, during which they achieved excellent results and made new friends. I sincerely congratulate you on your success.

The Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was recently held in Beijing, where the 15th Five-Year Program for National Economic and Social Development was adopted. This program includes a number of important new measures to ensure and improve the well-being of socially vulnerable citizens.

The governments of China and Turkmenistan are committed to human development-oriented policies and place great importance on groups in need of support. This is crucial for charitable work in our countries, and for every family and individual.

For many years, the Chinese Embassy has been actively involved in charitable work in Turkmenistan and is ready to continue to provide assistance within its power, contributing to Turkmenistan’s charitable processes. We believe this is a unique opportunity. We are very pleased to participate in these processes. The strong friendship between China and Turkmenistan underpins our cooperation.

This year, we have specially selected ping-pong equipment, stationery, and other modest gifts. We hope they will be useful for your life and studies.

We are confident that through the joint efforts of our entire society, our common future will become even better!

In conclusion, I would like to wish everyone happiness, health, joy, and self-confidence! I wish eternal friendship between China and Turkmenistan!

Thank you!

/// nCa, 15 November 2025 (in cooperation with Embassy of China in Turkmenistan)