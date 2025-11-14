UN and Government of Turkmenistan Advance Joint Programmes for Sustainable Development

Ashgabat, 13 November 2025 – The United Nations in Turkmenistan and the Government of Turkmenistan convened a meeting of the Interdepartmental Coordination Commission to discuss and align efforts on joint programmes that will support the country’s national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The meeting, chaired by Mammetguly Astanagulov, Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, brought together senior government officials and representatives of the UN Country Team. In his opening remarks, Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, expressed appreciation for the Government’s close cooperation with the UN system and emphasized the importance of these programmes as key instruments under the upcoming UN–Turkmenistan Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030.

“Joint programmes are not just projects – they are partnership mechanisms that unite the efforts of government, UN agencies, civil society, and the private sector. Their implementation will contribute to achieving national SDG targets and strengthen regional connectivity, human capital development, and climate resilience,” said Mr. Shlapachenko.

The Commission reviewed four priority joint programmes currently under development:

Youth, Peace and Security

– expanding opportunities for adolescents and youth to promote sustainable peace and development. Digital Governance – introducing modern technologies to enhance transparency and efficiency in public administration.

– introducing modern technologies to enhance transparency and efficiency in public administration. Support for Transition to Green Energy – advancing renewable energy solutions and sustainable energy practices.

– advancing renewable energy solutions and sustainable energy practices. Reduction of Methane Emissions – supporting Turkmenistan’s commitments under the Global Methane Pledge adopted at COP28.

These programmes reflect Turkmenistan’s national development priorities and international commitments, integrating principles of sustainable development across all sectors. The UN and the Government agreed to continue work on finalizing programme designs by the end of 2025, with implementation expected to begin in 2026. National co-financing will play a critical role in leveraging additional resources from international partners.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to accelerate preparations for these initiatives, which will serve as practical tools for achieving the SDGs and implementing the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024–2034 for landlocked developing countries.

The UN remains a reliable partner of Turkmenistan in advancing these initiatives. Together, we can achieve significant results for the country and the region. ///nCa, 14 November 2025 (in cooperation with UN RCO, Turkmenistan)