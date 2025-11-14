The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar presented copies of his credentials

On 13 November 2025, a meeting took place at the MFA of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan Nasser bin Ahmed Al-Taher.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar presented copies of his credentials.

Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment to this responsible post, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance and support in his activities aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to Turkmen–Qatari cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian fields. The importance of high-level meetings in expanding friendly bilateral relations was emphasized.

The sides highly appreciated the level of interaction and mutual support between Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar within international organizations, primarily the United Nations.

The diplomats also discussed in detail the development of trade and economic cooperation. The Turkmen side highlighted the importance of the Intergovernmental Joint Turkmen–Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and noted that the next meeting of the Commission is planned to be held in Doha in the last decade of November 2025.

Special attention was paid to the participation of the Qatari delegation in the events dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent Neutrality.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for the warm welcome and assured that he would make every effort to further strengthen the friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar. /// nCa, 14 November 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)



