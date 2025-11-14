International Congress in Tashkent Highlights Central Asia’s Shared Spiritual Heritage and Path to Regional Unity

The International Congress “Central Asia: Common Spiritual and Educational Heritage – Common Future” opened in the Uzbek capital, bringing together cultural leaders from across the region at the Center for Islamic Civilization.

The forum underscores the growing emphasis on cultural ties as Central Asia enters what President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called “a new, historically significant stage of its development.”

A delegation from Turkmenistan, led by Minister of Culture Atageldy Shamuradov, joined representatives from other Central Asian nations at the congress, which began with a screening of a documentary film followed by a welcoming address from President Mirziyoyev.

During the first plenary session, Minister Shamuradov emphasized that spiritual heritage represents one of the most sacred bonds uniting the peoples of the region.

He noted that the connection between past and future is expressed through raising younger generations in the spirit of humanism, honesty, and unity.

“The works of outstanding thinkers such as Omar Khayyam, Alisher Navoi, and Dovletmammed Azadi represent a valuable asset for all the peoples of Central Asia,” the minister stated. “Their philosophical ideas on human dignity, patriotism, and kindness remain relevant today, serving as a spiritual guide for the modern generation.”

The congress takes place against the backdrop of unprecedented regional cooperation in Central Asia.

In his message to participants, President Mirziyoyev outlined the remarkable transformation the region has undergone, noting that “for the first time in many years, an atmosphere of trust, good-neighborliness, and mutual respect is taking shape in our region.”

The Uzbek leader pointed to concrete achievements that demonstrate this new spirit of cooperation: the historic settlement of border disputes, including the March 2025 Treaty on the Junction of Borders between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan; breakthrough agreements on water and energy resources; and the dramatic expansion of economic ties, with mutual trade doubling to nearly $11 billion and the combined GDP of Central Asian countries reaching $520 billion.

“What once seemed a dream — free movement, mutual respect, and a sense of closeness and trust — has become a reality,” President Mirziyoyev wrote, noting that citizens of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan can now cross borders freely using ID cards, with similar agreements being developed with Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

The cultural congress reflects the broader recognition that regional unity must be built not only on economic and political cooperation but also on the foundation of shared cultural and spiritual values.

Ministers of culture from other Central Asian countries echoed this message during the plenary session, emphasizing the importance of jointly preserving the region’s common heritage.

President Mirziyoyev’s vision extends beyond current achievements.

With Central Asia’s population projected to exceed 100 million by 2050, and with an average age of 29 making it one of the world’s youngest regions, he stressed the need to turn this demographic resource into “a powerful driver of progress and innovation.”

The congress comes as Central Asia has established itself as an independent actor in international relations, with over ten “Central Asia Plus” formats linking the region with major global powers. This year alone has seen summits with the EU, China, Russia, and the United States.

“We are not building walls — we are building bridges,” President Mirziyoyev declared, articulating the philosophy that now guides regional cooperation.

“By uniting our strengths and opportunities, we offer the world our own proven model of peaceful and creative cooperation — based on trust, good-neighborliness, and mutual support.”

The congress in Tashkent represents another step in what the Uzbek president called the “Central Asian process” — a joint endeavor to build a stable, interconnected, and prosperous region rooted not only in practical cooperation but in the deep spiritual and cultural bonds that have united these peoples for centuries. /// nCa, 14 November 2025



