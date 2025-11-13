UNDP facilitates the signing of strategic agreement to advance digital transformation of public administration in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, 13 November 2025: Within the framework of the UNDP project “Assistance in the implementation of a pilot electronic data interchange system in Turkmenistan,” implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan and the e-Governance Academy (Estonia).

The memorandum aims to establish long-term cooperation in digital transformation of public administration, including the provision of specialized educational and consulting services.

The signing took place during the Turkmentel 2025 International Exhibition and Scientific Conference on Telecommunications, Telemetry, IT, and Broadcasting, underscoring the strategic significance of this event in promoting digital initiatives and strengthening the country’s innovation capacity.

“We are delighted to support the establishment of this strategic partnership to help the country strengthen its capacity in digital governance, foster knowledge exchange, and promote innovative solutions that advance public administration and drive digital transformation,” said Ms. Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan.

The signing of this MOU marks another milestone in the implementation of UNDP’s broader programme to support digital transformation in Turkmenistan. Within the framework of its global Digital Strategy, UNDP helps countries develop inclusive, resilient, and secure digital ecosystems. In Turkmenistan, this work focuses on strengthening institutional capacity, developing digital skills, improving the efficiency of public administration, and ensuring equal access to digital services for all citizens. ///nCa, 13 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)