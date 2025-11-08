Turkmenistan President’s Visit to Washington: Participation in the C5+1 Summit, Series of Meetings, Turkmen-American Business Forum

During a working visit to the United States from 4 to 7 November 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov participated in the “Central Asia + United States of America” (C5+1) Summit in Washington, met with President Donald Trump, and held a series of meetings with business leaders and high-ranking officials. Additionally, a Turkmen-American business forum was held on the sidelines of the visit.

C5+1 Summit

In his remarks, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked President Donald Trump for the invitation to participate in the “Central Asia + United States of America” Summit and highlighted the positive achievements since the establishment of this partnership format, according to the Turkmen state news agency TDH.

He emphasized that Turkmenistan seeks to expand cooperation in strategically important areas such as security, economy, energy, and environmental protection.

Expressing confidence that the summit outcomes would contribute to further expanding multilateral partnership between Central Asia and the United States, the head of state thanked President Donald Trump for the warm reception.

The summit adopted:

A Statement of Intent on Economic Cooperation between the Governments of the six countries

A Statement of Intent on Cultural Heritage.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s participation in the “Central Asia + United States of America” Summit reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to the principles of positive neutrality and multilateral cooperation, TDH commented.

It also demonstrated that Turkmenistan views this platform as an important mechanism for advancing national and regional interests. By drawing international attention to issues such as transport connectivity, energy security, and environmental sustainability, Turkmenistan makes a significant contribution to addressing key vectors of the global agenda and strengthens its position in the region as a transit and energy hub.

Meeting with U.S. Congress Representatives

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Chairman of the Subcommittee on South and Central Asia of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Bill Huizenga, and its Deputy Chair, Ms. Sydney Kamlager-Dove.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to developing cooperation with the United States in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, Berdimuhamedov stated during the meeting.

Turkmenistan regards cooperation with the U.S. Congress as a key direction in bilateral relations, aimed at exchanging legislative experience and discussing critical regional and international issues.

In recent years, Congress’s delegations have visited Turkmenistan, and measures have been taken to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation, Berdimuhamedov noted, expressing confidence that intensifying established contacts between the legislative bodies of the two countries will foster mutual understanding and strengthen political ties.

Meeting with the Director of Nicklaus Companies

Turkmenistan views the development of sports and tourism as important directions for sustainable development, building modern sports and tourism infrastructure with a focus on international quality standards, ecology, and innovation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said during a meeting with John Reese, CEO of Nicklaus Companies.

“Our country places great importance on creating a favorable investment climate for foreign partners,” Berdimuhamedov emphasized, confirming Turkmenistan’s readiness to consider new projects and proposals from the renowned American company.

In 2017, the first golf club in Turkmenistan was opened in Ashgabat, designed by Nicklaus Design.

Turkmen-American Business Forum

During the working visit of Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the United States, a business forum titled “Turkmen-American Business Cooperation: New Opportunities and Prospects for Partnership Development” was held.

The event brought together heads of government agencies and representatives of business circles from both countries, including prominent U.S. companies such as John Deere, General Electric (GE), SpaceX, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., as well as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Opening the forum, Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council, emphasized the Council’s role in strengthening ties between private sector entities of the two nations. This platform has stood the test of time and today serves as an effective mechanism that must be utilized more actively, he noted.

The Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed participants on the country’s investment climate and presented opportunities for American companies to implement projects in key sectors of the Turkmen economy.

The Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs outlined the existing financial and banking mechanisms and the national monetary policy strategy. Special emphasis was placed on partnerships with reputable international financial organizations and the Fitch Ratings agency to drive innovative development of the banking sector, improve lending systems, and expand cooperation with global and regional institutions.

The Deputy Head of the State Concern “Türkmengaz” delivered a report on long-term cooperation prospects in the fuel and energy complex, focusing on projects to enhance regional energy security, diversify export routes, and develop green energy.

During the exchange of views, it was noted that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, based on the principles of neutrality, provides a solid foundation for equal and mutually beneficial partnership with the United States.

Particular attention was paid to modernizing energy infrastructure, introducing environmentally friendly technologies, and intensifying cooperation in renewable energy—in line with the global climate change agenda.

Participants also discussed prospects for intensifying interaction in high technologies and digitalization, including cybersecurity, communications, and digital infrastructure.

Turkmen business representatives showcased the achievements of the non-state sector and the country’s investment potential. Private companies specializing in construction briefed colleagues on major infrastructure projects, opportunities in building industrial facilities and modern residential complexes, and expressed interest in cooperating with American partners on equipment supplies and green construction technologies.

A key discussion topic was the development of the processing industry. Both sides expressed a desire for partnership and experience exchange in producing high-quality food and textile products, boosting their export potential, and expanding markets.

Bilateral meetings were held on the forum’s sidelines, where prospects for expanding cooperation in priority areas were examined in detail.

Washington Business conference Marks 10th Anniversary of C5+1 Format

A business conference commemorating the 10th anniversary of the “Central Asia + USA” (C5+1) cooperation format was held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, according to the Turkmen State News Agency (TDH).

The event was attended by high-ranking U.S. officials, leaders of Central Asian countries, and private sector representatives.

The forum was opened by U.S. Senator Steve Daines (Montana), U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

In his speech, Rashid Meredov highlighted the importance of partnership within the C5+1 platform. Such cooperation enables the mobilization of necessary financial, organizational, technical, and other resources for implementing large-scale joint projects.

Priority areas of economic interaction included advanced technologies, digitalization, artificial intelligence, green standards, energy, and transport. The foundation of cooperation lies in diversifying energy and transport flows, ensuring their reliability and stability, and considering the interests of all parties. Guided by these principles, Turkmenistan has implemented several major energy and logistics projects in the region.

Participants also stressed the need to boost mutual trade between Central Asia and the U.S. and to establish an effective legal framework for partnership.

At the plenary session “Success Stories: Methods for Developing Business Potential Between the U.S. and Central Asia,” company representatives shared experiences in implementing large-scale investment and commercial projects. It was noted that effective use of the C5+1 format opens enormous opportunities.

Special attention was given to the role of public-private partnerships in developing transport and communication infrastructure and digitalizing financial services. The exchange of best practices, participants agreed, will give a strong impetus to increasing mutual trade and investment volumes.

The panel session “Developing Transport Routes Between the U.S. and Central Asia” focused on creating efficient, economically viable, and sustainable logistics corridors linking the region with North American markets. Participants emphasized that joint efforts under C5+1 should aim at building a new, integrated, and competitive logistics system.

The session “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence Opportunities” discussed the broad adoption of AI in key economic sectors—finance, agriculture, energy, and public administration. Participants reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation in digital transformation, noting that it would accelerate economic growth in Central Asia.

The panel “Connectivity Through the Digital Economy” addressed using digital systems as an effective mechanism to strengthen regional connectivity and inclusive economic development. Speakers expressed confidence that expanding cooperation in this area, alongside economic diversification, would create a technological bridge between regions.

The session “How to Invest in the United States of America?” familiarized Central Asian entrepreneurs with mechanisms for entering the U.S. market, including government programs supporting investors.

The panel “How to Invest in Central Asia?” provided U.S. investors and financial institutions with information on the region’s dynamically developing markets, ongoing state programs, improvements in the investment climate, simplified business operations, and investor rights guarantees.

The forum reaffirmed the C5+1 format’s strategic focus on creating favorable conditions for investment and strengthening interregional economic ties.

Since 2015, total trade between the U.S. and Central Asia has grown by 147%, bringing billions of dollars into local economies and creating jobs and export opportunities for American companies. ///nCa, 8 November 2025