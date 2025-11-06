Turkmenistan delegation participated in the International Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference ADIPEC-2025

The delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by the Chairman of the State Concern «Turkmennebit» Guvanch Agajanov, took part in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC-2025), held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from 3 to 6 November 2025.

The official opening ceremony of the exhibition took place under the patronage of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and gathered a wide range of representatives from international energy companies and industry experts.

Turkmenistan was represented at the exhibition by a national pavilion highlighting the country’s achievements and potential in the oil and gas industry, as well as investment opportunities for foreign partners.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a meeting was held between the Chairman of the State Concern «Turkmennebit» G.Agajanov and the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC Group Dr. Sultan Al Jaber. During the meeting, the parties noted the positive dynamics of Turkmen-Emirati cooperation in the energy sector and expressed readiness to further develop mutually beneficial partnership.

On 3 November, at the Dragon Oil pavilion, G. Agajanov met with Mr. Saeed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) and Dragon Oil. On 4 November, a meeting was held with Mr. Abdulkarim Al Mazmi, CEO of Dragon Oil, at the Turkmenistan pavilion. The meetings focused on current cooperation and prospects for future joint projects.

At the Dragon Oil pavilion, extensive information was presented about the 25th anniversary of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Dragon Oil company.

In addition, the Turkmen delegation held meetings with representatives of leading international companies, including ADNOC, Petronas, Siemens Energy, Baker Hughes, Yug-Neftegaz, and Azizi Group. The sides discussed prospects for cooperation and implementation of joint projects in the oil, gas, and energy sectors.

Turkmenistan’s participation in ADIPEC-2025 became an important step in strengthening international energy cooperation, promoting the country’s investment potential, and expanding business ties with leading global companies. .///MFA Turkmenistan, 6 November 2025