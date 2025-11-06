Trade, Tourism, Investment: Turkmenistan and Iran Discuss Diversifying Partnership

In recent days, key meetings at the diplomatic and regional levels have been held in Turkmenistan and Iran, aimed at deepening bilateral relations. The parties discussed expanding trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and tourism cooperation, including new initiatives to facilitate travel, investment, and joint projects along the Silk Road.

On 5 November, Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Akhmed Gurbanov met with Bahman Nuri, Governor of Iran’s North Khorasan Province, in Ashgabat. The two sides praised the current level of relations, emphasizing their systemic and dynamic nature, reinforced by regular high-level contacts.

Particular attention was paid to enhancing interregional cooperation within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ahal Province of Turkmenistan and the North Khorasan Province of Iran.

The parties discussed in detail the prospects for expanding cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, putting forward proposals for mutually beneficial areas.

As part of the Iranian delegation’s visit, additional meetings are scheduled with the governorate of the Ahal province, as well as relevant ministries and agencies of Turkmenistan.

Earlier, on 3 November, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Ylyas Gaipov, held talks with M. Mazinani, the Deputy for Culture, Social Affairs, and Tourism of the Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Iranian side presented a number of new proposals for developing bilateral ties, focusing on tourism.

Key initiatives include:

– Facilitating mutual travel for Turkmen citizens to Iran to stimulate tourism exchange;

– Visits to Iranian tourist attractions by representatives of the Turkmen media to promote information about them;

– Organizing a motor rally along the Great Silk Road route through Turkmenistan in 2026;

– Exploring the possibility of establishing direct air travel between Turkmenistan and the Iranian islands of Kish and Qeshm, as well as the port of Chabahar;

– Planning a visit by the Turkmen ambassador to Chabahar to attract investment;

– Attracting Turkmen investors to the construction of hotels and tourist complexes in Iranian free economic zones;

– Hosting joint tourism events and Iranian cultural evenings in Turkmenistan with a focus on the Silk Road and the potential of free zones;

– Inviting Turkmen bloggers and influencers to Iranian free zones for online promotion;

– Expanding medical tourism by referring Turkmen patients to Iranian zones for medical services.

Inche Borun Free Zone Executive Director Hassan Malek Hosseini joined the meeting via videoconference. He emphasized the zone’s role in strengthening geographic and cultural ties between the countries, calling for cooperation in cultural, economic, and tourism spheres.

Following the talks, it was decided to organize a visit by a specialized delegation from Turkmenistan to Inche Borun to explore investment opportunities.

The meetings and negotiations confirm the mutual interest of Turkmenistan and Iran in diversifying partnerships, particularly at the regional level and in tourism. Implementation of the proposed initiatives could stimulate economic ties and cultural exchanges between the two neighboring countries. ///nCa, 6 November 2025 (based on a press release from the MFA Turkmenistan and Iranian media reports).