330th Anniversary of Dowletmammed Azadi Celebrated in Ankara

On November 6, 2025, a presentation of the Turkish-language edition of the book “Wagzy-Azat”, published in honor of the 330th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Turkmen thinker and poet Dowletmammed Azadi, took place at the headquarters of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in Ankara.

The event was held within the framework of the Week of Turkmen Literature and Creativity in Türkiye, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye in cooperation with TURKSOY.

The presentation was attended by ambassadors of several countries, representatives of various ministries and agencies of Türkiye, renowned literary figures and public personalities, as well as representatives of the Turkmen diaspora, student youth, and media outlets.

The book dedicated to the life and creative legacy of the great Turkmen poet and philosopher was authored and prepared for publication by Dr. Soner Saglam, a distinguished researcher and a profound expert in Turkic literature. Its publication represents an important contribution to promoting the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Turkmen people within the Turkic world.

Speakers at the event emphasized that the works of Dowletmammed Azadi constitute an integral part of the common Turkic cultural and spiritual heritage and serve as an important bridge of friendship between nations united by shared historical and cultural roots.

The presentation was held in a festive atmosphere and became yet another vivid example of fruitful cultural cooperation between Turkmenistan and TURKSOY. ///nCa, 6 November 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)