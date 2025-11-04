UN Resident Coordinator Engages Entrepreneurs in Mary to Enhance Collaboration on Sustainable Development

Mary, Turkmenistan — Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, convened a meeting with entrepreneurs from Mary as part of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United Nations and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET).

The session included representatives from “Taze Ay,” a food industry enterprise, and “Gerchek,” a private footwear manufacturer, to explore avenues for advancing sustainable business practices, fostering innovation, and supporting local economic growth.

Participants examined the private sector’s contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with particular attention given to local businesses’ roles in promoting inclusive and environmentally conscious development. The discussion also underscored the importance of elevating social responsibility and prioritizing the welfare of company personnel.

Mr. Shlapachenko emphasized the significance of ongoing cooperation between the UN and Turkmenistan’s commercial sector to spur innovation, generate employment, and pursue sustainable progress consistent with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

///UN Turkmenistan, 25 October 2025