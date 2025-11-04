Roundtable on Strengthening SDG Reporting in Turkmenistan Held in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, 30 October 2025 — The National Working Group on the Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Turkmenistan, in collaboration with the United Nations system, held a roundtable discussion focused on strengthening national SDG reporting mechanisms.

The meeting brought together representatives of ministries and agencies of Turkmenistan and UN entities to review progress under the national SDG Roadmap, discuss updates to global and national SDG indicator matrices, and agree on national target values for SDG indicators up to 2030.

In his welcoming remarks, Mr. Egor Zaitsev, the UN Resident Coordinator a.i. and WHO Representative in Turkmenistan, expressed appreciation to the Government of Turkmenistan for its continued cooperation with the UN system in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. He emphasized that the roundtable represented an important step in the ongoing joint efforts to strengthen national SDG monitoring and reporting systems.

“Today’s discussions are a continuation of our shared work toward achieving the SDGs. Strengthening data collection and analysis, updating national indicators, and setting clear targets are essential for measuring progress and identifying areas for further support,” said Mr. Zaitsev.

The discussions underscored the importance of inter-ministerial coordination, consistent data collection, and collaboration with the UN system to enhance national SDG reporting and monitoring.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Zaitsev highlighted that the roundtable’s outcomes would inform the preparation of Turkmenistan’s third Voluntary National Review (VNR), to be presented at the UN High-Level Political Forum in 2027, and would support the implementation of the newly signed UN-Turkmenistan Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030.

“We have five years left to 2030 — years that will be decisive in achieving the SDGs. The UN system stands ready to continue supporting Turkmenistan’s efforts toward a sustainable and prosperous future,” Mr. Zaitsev concluded.

This roundtable was organized as one of the key follow-up actions to the decisions of the Fourth Strategic Advisory Board meeting held earlier this year, reflecting the shared commitment of the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations system to advance coordinated implementation and monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level. ///UN Turkmenistan, 31 Oct 2025