UNDP and Partners Discuss Localization of SDGs

Ashgabat, 23 October 2025: Within the framework of the joint project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, “Partnering for SDG Acceleration. Phase III”, a two-day workshop on the localization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was launched. The event takes place from 23 to 24 October 2025 in Ashgabat.

The seminar brought together representatives from the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, ministries and state agencies, the Hiakimliks of Ashgabat, Arkadag city, and Ahal velayat, as well as members of academic circles, civil society organizations, the private sector, and Young SDG Ambassadors.

The purpose of the seminar is to strengthen national capacity and raise awareness of the SDG localization process in Turkmenistan. Participants were introduced to successful practices and international experience, methodological approaches to SDG localization, and also discussed a set of indicators proposed to monitor progress in SDG implementation at the regional level.

The seminar was organized with the participation of UNDP international expert Bakytgul Khambar, who noted: “The effectiveness of implementing the 2030 Agenda largely depends on the successful localization of the Sustainable Development Goals. Adapting the SDGs at the local level plays a key role in establishing a reliable monitoring system that ensures objective assessment of progress and accountability at the regional level.” ///nCa, 23 October 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)