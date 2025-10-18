Global Recognition: UN Adopts Resolution on Awaza Political Declaration for Landlocked Countries

The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted the Resolution titled “Awaza Political Declaration” during the 18th plenary meeting of the 80th session. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov during a government meeting on Friday, 17 Oct.

The Awaza Political Declaration was one of the outcomes of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in August in the “Awaza” National Tourism Zone.

As emphasized by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, “the efforts of the permanently neutral Homeland to preserve global peace and foster mutually beneficial relations have garnered widespread support from the international community, with the positive news from the UN serving as a clear testament to this.”

The resolution was co-authored by Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Bhutan, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Malawi, Mali, Mongolia, Nepal, Niger, Paraguay, Republic of Moldova, Rwanda, North Macedonia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Central African Republic, Chad, Eswatini, Ethiopia, South Sudan and other states – totally 57 nations.

“The support of many UN member states for this Resolution, as well as the co-authorship of a large number of countries, is a manifestation of great respect for Turkmenistan,” the head of state noted.

The resolution’s authors expressed their firm resolve to act urgently and collectively to deliver the commitments made in the Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2024–2034.

The resolution requests the UN Secretary-General to ensure the full mobilization and coordination of all relevant parts of the United Nations system to facilitate coordinated implementation and coherence in the follow-up to and monitoring of the Awaza Programme of Action at the national, subregional, regional and global levels.

The resolution’s authors also urge UN system bodies, as well as international, regional, and subregional organizations, to integrate the Awaza Program of Action into their programmes of work.

Turkmenistan hosted delegations from 104 countries and 46 international organizations at the Third Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. The conference included 6 plenary sessions, 5 high-level roundtable meetings, 7 high-level forums, and approximately 40 side events.

The events addressed a wide range of issues related to the development of landlocked developing countries, including the advancement of science, education, and innovation, international trade, the creation of sustainable infrastructure, climate change mitigation, and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. ///nCa, 18 October 2025