Tashkent Hosts International Conference on Magtymguly Fragi’s Philosophy

The Mirzo Ulugbek National University of Uzbekistan, in collaboration with the Embassy of Turkmenistan, successfully hosted a major conference dedicated to the profound philosophy of Magtymguly Fragi.

The event, titled “Magtymguly is a Thinker of the World and the Importance of His Philosophy in Our Days,” was timed to coincide with the International Year of Peace and Trust, an initiative proclaimed by Turkmenistan. It brought together a distinguished group of scientists, educators, students, and experts in literary studies and intercultural dialogue.

Participants focused intently on the great Turkmen poet and philosopher, whose humanistic heritage holds particular resonance for the modern world. A key point of discussion was the book by the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Magtymguly – the Thinker of the World, which illuminates the poet’s timeless ideas on peace, justice, and mutual respect.

Speakers underscored that Magtymguly’s work is a valuable spiritual heritage for the entire Turkic world, with his philosophy actively contributing to strengthening interethnic understanding and cultural cooperation. The conference also highlighted the deep historical and spiritual ties between the peoples of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing their shared literary traditions, from Magtymguly to Alisher Navoi.

The conference served as a vital platform for scientific dialogue, allowing for the exchange of views and research on the enduring role of humanistic values amidst modern global challenges. ///nCa, 17 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Uzbekistan)

